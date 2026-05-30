Signal Users Urged To Stay Alert As Hackers Target Backups

Hackers are targeting users of the secure messaging app Signal in a new wave of phishing attacks designed to steal private chat backups, according to a report by TechCrunch. Cybersecurity researchers have found that attackers are sending fake messages and links that appear genuine. These messages try to convince users to hand over information linked to their Signal backup accounts. Once attackers gain access, they may be able to download and read private conversations stored in cloud backups.

The campaign appears to be part of a wider trend in which cybercriminals focus on trusted communication platforms rather than trying to break encryption directly. Security experts say phishing remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to gain access to personal data because it relies on tricking users rather than exploiting technical flaws.

TechCrunch reported that the attackers are specifically attempting to capture backup credentials and recovery information. While Signal's end-to-end encryption protects messages in transit, users can still be vulnerable if backup data or account details fall into the wrong hands.

Researchers warn that phishing campaigns are becoming more sophisticated. Many now use convincing branding, realistic websites and urgent messages that pressure victims into acting quickly. Some attacks are also tailored to specific individuals, making them harder to spot.

Experts advise Signal users to be cautious when receiving unexpected messages asking them to verify accounts, restore backups or click on external links. Users should check website addresses carefully, enable additional security protections where available and avoid sharing recovery codes or login details with anyone.

The latest campaign highlights the growing threat posed by social engineering attacks. Rather than attacking software directly, criminals are increasingly targeting human behaviour to gain access to sensitive information.

As TechCrunch noted, the incident serves as a reminder that even users of highly secure messaging services must remain alert to online scams and phishing attempts.