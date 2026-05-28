Micron Technology’s Massive Surge: How Far $100 Grew In Just A Year Amid AI Boom

Micron Technology has delivered massive returns to investors over the past year. Its stock soared 704 percent amid the ongoing artificial intelligence boom.

So, if an investor had put $100 in the company one year ago and held the shares until now, the investment would have grown to nearly $804. Investors would have earned about $704 in just 12 months.

Micron's market value has climbed to around $847 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable semiconductor companies.

The company is currently trading at about 7.7 times its expected sales this year and 12.9 times its expected earnings. Investors are paying nearly $13 for every $1 Micron is expected to earn this year.

"We believe the market will start to put a more ‘normal' multiple on the stock and MU will continue to re-rate higher as more details emerge about the structural changes AI has driven to the entire memory complex," Micron said, as reported by CNBC.

The chipmaker has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of rising demand for AI-related hardware, especially memory chips used in data centres, AI servers, laptops and smartphones. Strong spending by major technology companies on AI infrastructure has pushed Micron's stock sharply higher over the past year.

Over the last five years, the stock has outperformed the broader market by 49.31 percent on an annualised basis, giving an average yearly return of 61.64 percent. So, if an investor who put $100 into Micron stock five years ago would now have about $1,103.28. This is more than 11 times its original value.

The Motley Fool said investors should think carefully before buying Micron Technology for the long term even though its stock is seeing a upward strike. The investment advisory firm noted that Micron was not included in its latest list of the "10 best stocks to buy now."

The firm said a $1,000 investment in Netflix after its 2004 recommendation would now be worth about $472,852, while a similar investment in Nvidia in 2005 would have grown to more than $1.3 million.



