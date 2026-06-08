Delta Returns To Hong Kong After 8 Years With New Los Angeles Route

Delta Air Lines has officially returned to Hong Kong, after an eight year break, with the launch of a nonstop route connecting the city to Los Angeles. The first flight departed LA on June 6 and arrived in Hong Kong the next morning, where it received a traditional water cannon welcome.

A few hours later, the return flight to the US city took off following a special event attended by airline representatives and local officials.

The service will be operated using Delta's Airbus A350-900 aircraft and places the airline in direct competition with Cathay Pacific and United Airlines, which also fly between the two cities.

As per the statement, Jeff Moomaw, Delta's vice president – Asia Pacific, said, “This service marks another step in Delta's long-term growth across Asia-Pacific, as we expand our network to further serve the evolving needs of our customers.

“We're thankful for our partners in Hong Kong and for our customers who choose Delta, and we're proud to offer an elevated, premium experience throughout their journey.”

Delta President Peter Carter told CNBC that they want to grow their presence on routes connecting the United States and Asia and aim to become the top American airline operating across the Pacific region. He explained that the company has even bigger ambitions and hopes to become one of the leading airlines in the world.

Carter feels that international travel will play a major role in Delta's future plans. He also said the airline expects to benefit from its partnership with Korean Air.

According to Delta's website, one way fares on the Hong Kong-Los Angeles route start at HK$3,444 for a Delta Main seat. Prices rise to HK$5,014 for Delta Comfort, HK$10,024 for Delta Premium Select and HK$26,934 for a Delta One seat.