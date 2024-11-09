X User Claims Foreigners 'Avoiding' Goa; State Files Police Complaint

Ramanauj Mukherjee's post when viral on social media. (Photo: iStock)

In a recent development, the Goa government has lodged a police complaint against Ramanuj Mukherjee, an entrepreneur and founder of an educational platform, following a social media post in which he criticised the state's tourism industry. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), quickly went viral, sparking controversy over Goa's tourism appeal.

The Goa Tourism Department alleged that Mukherjee's post spread "false data" that has not only disturbed local businesses but also created a sense of alarm within the community. According to the complaint filed by Rajesh Kale, Deputy Director of Tourism, Mukherjee's claims could have "potential ramifications for Goa's tourism sector" and may be part of an effort to tarnish Goa's image.

In his post, Mukherjee remarked that "foreign tourists have abandoned the state already," citing a decrease in visits from Russian and British tourists since 2019, with many choosing destinations like Sri Lanka instead. He claimed that while Indian tourists still frequent the state, they might soon turn away due to the "exploitation of tourists" and the availability of "cheaper, comparable locations abroad."

Mukherjee shared data from the China Economic Information Center (CEIC) to support his assertions, though the tourism department questioned the credibility of this source in its complaint.

In response to the complaint, Mukherjee clarified that his post was based on publicly available data. He expressed concern over what he described as "intimidation tactics" by the authorities, suggesting they could have shared their own data if they felt his claims were inaccurate. "I plan to address this legally," Mukherjee stated in a follow-up post on X.