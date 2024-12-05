World's Top 10 Lovable Cities For 2025

London tops the list as the most lovable city in the world.

What makes a city the best? A city can be viewed differently by a local and a tourist. The latest 2025 World's Best Cities report combined user-generated ratings and reviews from more than 500 global cities to identify the best cities in the world. One parameter that is important for a good city is its lovability index. Lovability measures a city's vibrancy in terms of culture, attractions, nightlife, dining and international reputation. Along with lovability, other key parameters in determining the best cities include livability and prosperity.

Here Are The 10 Most Lovable Cities In The World:

1. London

Along with being ranked the best city, London leads the way in lovability too, drawing people from all walks of life. Recent hotel openings showcase the city's ability to blend historic charm with contemporary luxury, the report notes.

2. Paris

The second most lovable city in the world is Paris, which ranks high for shopping and sightseeing. An incredible 70 per cent of Parisians don't own cars, and they enjoy better air quality and personal health. Local numbers cite that 65 per cent of all journeys are on foot.

3. New York

New York is the world's no. 3 most lovable city, thanks to its cultural offerings including Broadway, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and top-tier dining.

4. Tokyo

Tokyo is at no. 4, thanks to its incredible restaurants and luxurious shopping experience. Tokyo's commitment to a sustainable, human-centred cityscape is evident in its reimagining of transportation and green spaces.

5. Rome

Rome boasts of a piece of history on every street corner. The city offers experiences that go beyond tourism, inviting visitors into the daily rhythms of a city that has in many ways defined Western civilization.

6. Barcelona

Barcelona is loved for its sunshine, beaches, great weather, gorgeous architecture and lively nightlife. 2024 has made it a must-visit destination across Europe and the world.

7. Madrid

Madrid (No. 7) is investing hard in its parks and outdoor spaces. Madrid's sustainability-driven investment in its bounteous urban and natural assets is a wonder to watch unfold in real-time, the report notes.

8. Dubai

A magnet for visitors and investors, Dubai's high rank has been driven by the city's knack for record-breaking developments. No other city on earth matches Dubai's audacious ambition and relentless growth, the report states.

9. Berlin

Berlin carries an eclectic energy that reflects in the city's unfiltered urbanity and commitment to self-expression. According to the report, rankings of #16 for culture and #7 for nightlife underscore its reputation as a party capital and a hub for festivals and live music.

10. Singapore

Singapore is loved for its food and shopping experience. Singapore's retail landscape is a testament to the city's consumer-driven dynamism. The city's culinary diversity ranges from Michelin-starred street food to upscale dining establishments.

