2024's Best Cities For Expats: Spanish Hotspots Shine With Exceptional Quality Of Life

2024 Expat City Rankings: 3 Spanish Destinations Reign Supreme

Are you seeking the perfect city to call home as an expat? The Expat City Ranking 2024 has revealed the creme de la creme of global hotspots where life is not just lived but enjoyed. Dominated by Spain, with its warm weather, rich culture and high quality of life, cities like Valencia, Malaga and Alicante have captured the hearts of those seeking a great lifestyle. Panama City and Mexico City offer a unique blend of modern living and historic charm, while the UAE dazzles with its mix of luxury and tradition in cities like Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. And let's not forget Bangkok, which continues to impress with its energy.

Also Read: Where Everyone's Traveling In 2024: The Top 10 Must-Visit Spots

Here're are top 10 cities making waves in 2024 as the best places for expats to live:

Valencia, Spain Malaga, Spain Alicante, Spain Panama City, Panama Mexico City, Mexico Ras Al Khaimah, UAE Madrid, Spain Bangkok, Thailand Abu Dhabi, UAE Dubai, UAE

Also Read: 6 Stunning Countries Near India You Can Visit Without Spending A Fortune

1) Valencia

Valencia is back on top in 2024, reclaiming its crown after a brief dip in 2023. In Valencia, 0% of respondents had negative feedback on public transportation affordability, recreational sports opportunities or personal safety. Over 90% of expats rated public transportation costs favourably. Additionally, 77% are satisfied with the cost of living and their financial situation.

2) Malaga

Malaga takes second place, down from its 2023 peak but still a favourite for expats. It stands out for its exceptionally happy expat community (1st). With top scores in Ease of Settling In, most expats feel supported, at home, and welcome in the city.

3) Alicante

Alicante holds onto third place and stands out among Spanish cities for its top 10 position in the Expat Essentials Index (7th), driven by its affordable housing (5th). With 68% of expats rating housing affordability positively - double the global average - and 62% finding it easy to secure a home, Alicante is a top choice.

4) Panama City

Panama City ranks 4th, standing out with strong scores in personal finance (2nd) and ease of settling in (8th). Expats find it easy to adapt and enjoy financial stability. Panama City even excels in working abroad, ranking 13th.

5) Mexico City

Mexico City takes 5th place, with a high ranking for personal finance (4th) and ease of settling in (2nd). The city's welcoming atmosphere makes expat life seamless. Mexico City also shines in the working abroad index at 11th.

6) Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah takes the 6th spot in the 2024 Expat City Ranking, standing out for its top-tier performance in the Expat Essentials Index, where it ranks in the top 3. The city is loved for its easy administration, affordable housing and convenience. It also shines in personal finances (8th) and delivers solid results for working abroad.

7) Madrid

Madrid, joining the ranks of Spain's finest in the 2024 Expat City Ranking, holds the 7th spot. The city excels in quality of life (4th), ease of settling in (7th) and personal finances (13th), making it a top choice for expats. Madrid also stands out as the best Spanish city for working abroad, landing at number 28.

Also Read: 9 Unmissable Winter Festivals In India That Will Make Chilly Days Full Of Celebrations

8) Bangkok

Bangkok is the only Asian city in the top 10. Expats are drawn to its affordability, with 76% praising the low cost of living (compared to just 40% globally). The city's welcoming atmosphere is reflected in the 77% who say they feel at home, surpassing the global average of 58%. Finding a place to live is a breeze, with ease of access ranked 2nd and housing costs 3rd.

9) Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi shines at 9th place in the 2024 Expat City Ranking. It has a strong presence in the Expat Essentials Index, ranking in the top 3 thanks to efficient administration and high-quality living standards. Expats enjoy an impressive Quality of Life, with the city securing 7th place in that category.

10) Dubai

Dubai rounds out the top 10 of the 2024 Expat City Ranking, making it the third Emirati city to feature in the list. The city excels in the Expat Essentials Index, landing in the top 3 for its administration and relatively affordable housing. Dubai also performs well in the Working Abroad category and offers an impressive Quality of Life, securing 8th place.