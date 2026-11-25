Australia seems to be turning into a fun-filled adventure for Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie. While the actor continues to juggle her professional commitments, she is also making sure to spend quality time with her little one. Giving fans a glimpse into their latest outing, Priyanka shared moments from a zoo visit in Australia, where the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a day away from their usual routine.

In the first photo, Malti was seen cuddling Priyanka as the actor interacted with a rhinoceros. The next photo featured the mother-daughter duo posing for the camera amid the wildlife. The third pic showed Priyanka trying to befriend a giraffe with some treats.

Other snaps showed Malti finding a companion, a shingleback lizard, also known as a bobtail lizard in Australia. While she posed with the lizard in a group photo, Priyanka was seen cuddling a koala. The group photo featured Priyanka's mother as well as her friends and colleagues.

Priyanka seemed happy while posing with a ring-tailed lemur, while Malti played with kangaroos and gave them treats. Malti also found a koala to pose with, fed a giraffe, and met a giant tortoise.

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Sharing the photos, Priyanka thanked her Bluefly co-star Russell Crowe for making the experience possible. “The kind of day you just want to bottle up. "Thank you, @russellcrowe, for making this happen, and endless gratitude to @terriirwincrikey for the warmest welcome at @australiaazoo,” the actor wrote.

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Recalling meeting Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, along with casually hanging out with DJ the Rhino, Priyanka added, “Watching @maltimarie light up around the animals, guided by the incredible staff and doctors, melted my heart. And Steve. His legacy is in every corner of this place: in the care, the courage, and the love for wild things, we felt it everywhere, and it moved us to tears. What this family and team do for wildlife is extraordinary. Let's help them keep Steve's dream alive.”

About Australia Zoo

Australia Zoo is a major wildlife park and conservation hub on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. The zoo started in 1970 as a small reptile and fauna park; later it was rebranded as Australia Zoo in 1998. The zoo also has an adjacent wildlife hospital that rescues and rehabilitates thousands of native animals each year.

Single entry tickets to Australia Zoo start at AUD $77.45 (Rs 4,773.71) for adults and AUD $51.95 (Rs 3,201.99) for children aged 3–14. Children under 3 can enter the zoo for free.