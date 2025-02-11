Why Most Airplanes Do Not Fly Over The Pacific Ocean

No matter how many times you've been on a plane-whether it's once or a hundred times-that aerial view of the Earth, gliding through the clouds, never gets old. Thanks to advancements in aviation, flying is now one of the safest ways to travel, getting you across the world in just a few hours. But there's still a massive stretch of the planet that most airlines steer clear of - the Pacific Ocean. The Pacific is the biggest and deepest ocean on Earth, covering about a third of the planet's surface. It stretches over 155 million square kilometres, with an average depth of 13,000 feet. Back in 1520, Ferdinand Magellan called it the 'Pacific' because the waters seemed calm when he first saw them. But despite the peaceful name, commercial flights usually avoid this vast ocean. Why? Let's break it down.

Here Are 4 Reasons Why Aircraft Avoid Flying Over The Pacific Ocean:

1. Excessive Fuel Requirement

The Pacific Ocean is an immense body of water, and flying across it requires a significant amount of fuel. Long-haul commercial flights are planned with designated stops for refuelling, which is not possible in the middle of the world's largest ocean.

2. Longer Journey Than a Curved Route

At first glance, flying straight across the Pacific might seem like the shortest route. However, because the Earth is spherical, a direct path is not always the most efficient. According to the Sheffield School of Aeronautics, taking a curved route over land often results in a shorter journey and improved fuel efficiency.

3. Turbulent Weather Risk

The Pacific Ocean is notorious for unpredictable weather, including strong winds, storms, and turbulence. Extended flight durations over open water increase exposure to these conditions, making route planning more complex for airlines.

4. Limited Emergency Landing Options

Airlines prioritise routes that remain within a few hours of a coastal airport to ensure safer emergency landing options. Flying directly over the Pacific significantly reduces the availability of alternate landing sites in case of technical issues or medical emergencies.

When planning flights over the Pacific Ocean, airlines must comply with strict regulatory requirements to maintain safety and operational efficiency.