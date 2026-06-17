Which City Is Known As The Sun City Of India?

Jodhpur may be famous for its blue-painted houses, but the Rajasthan city is also known as the 'Sun City of India', thanks to its bright skies and sunshine for most days of the year. Located close to the Thar Desert, Jodhpur blends royal heritage, striking architecture, vibrant markets and a thriving food scene, making it one of Rajasthan's most popular tourist destinations.

Founded in 1459 by Rao Jodha, the city is home to magnificent forts, historic palaces and colourful bazaars that attract millions of visitors every year. Its sunny climate and desert setting earned it the nickname Sun City, while its sea of blue homes gave rise to another title: the Blue City.



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Why Is Jodhpur Called The Sun City?

Jodhpur receives abundant sunshine for most of the year due to its location near the Thar Desert. Even during winter, the city enjoys clear skies and warm days. Historically, the Rathore rulers also regarded the sun as a symbol of power and strength, further strengthening the city's connection with the title.

Top Places To Visit In Jodhpur

Mehrangarh Fort. Photo Credit: Pexels

No trip to Jodhpur is complete without a visit to Mehrangarh Fort, one of India's largest forts. Perched high above the city on a 400-foot hill, it offers sweeping views of Jodhpur's famous blue houses.

A short distance away is Jaswant Thada, a beautiful marble memorial locally called the "Taj Mahal of Marwar". Travellers can also explore Toorji Ka Jhalra, an 18th-century stepwell that has become one of the city's most photographed landmarks.

For those looking to escape the crowds, Mandore Gardens offers elaborate cenotaphs, temples and peaceful green spaces.

What To Eat In Jodhpur

Jodhpur's culinary scene is packed with local favourites. Visitors should try dal baati churma, laal maas, ker sangri and gatte ki sabzi. Popular spots include Gypsy Restaurant, while local sweet shops like Shri Arora Namkeen And Sweets and Pokar Sweets are known for jalebis, rabdi and gulab jamun.

Where To Shop In Jodhpur

The bustling Clock Tower Market is one of the best places to shop for spices, handicrafts, traditional Rajasthani snacks and leather goods. Nearby markets such as Nai Sarak and Sojati Gaten are famous for bandhani fabrics, jewellery, juttis and chunky tribal jewellery.

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Best Time To Visit Jodhpur

The ideal time to explore Jodhpur is between October and March, when temperatures are pleasant and perfect for sightseeing. Summers can be extremely hot, while the monsoon season brings only limited relief.

How To Reach Jodhpur

Jodhpur is well connected by air, rail and road. The city airport offers regular flights from major Indian cities, while Jodhpur Junction connects travellers to destinations across the country. Road trips from Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan are also popular.

With its royal legacy, beautiful architecture and lively markets, Jodhpur remains one of India's most favourite destinations for travellers looking to experience Rajasthan's culture and history.