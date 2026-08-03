Beyond JEE: IIT Jodhpur Launches BS In Management And Technology Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur has launched a new BS in Management and Technology Programme for the 2026 academic session. This is a four-year undergraduate programme. It is designed to help students learn both technology and management skills. The new course focuses on preparing students for the changing needs of industries. Students do not need a JEE score to apply for this programme. The IIT Jodhpur BS in Management and Technology Programme is open to students from Science, Commerce, and Arts backgrounds.

IIT Jodhpur BS in Management and Technology Programme: Eligibility Criteria

Students who want to apply for this programme must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. Candidates from any stream can apply for admission. Students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are eligible for the programme.

Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in Class 12. The minimum required marks are 50% gor reserved category candidates.

Students who are waiting for their Class 12 results can also apply. The new academic session is expected to begin in August 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

IIT Jodhpur BS Admission 2026: Application Process

The IIT Jodhpur BS Admission 2026 process will be conducted through the official admission portal of the institute. Candidates will have to fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee of Rs 999 to apply. Students should apply now as applications are ending soon

Candidates will have to appear for the IIT Jodhpur qualifier test after applying. Students who qualify for the test will move ahead in the counselling process. Selected candidates will receive a provisional admission offer. Students will need to pay the first-year programme fee to confirm admission.

The course has been designed according to the ideas of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It promotes flexible and multidisciplinary education.