Another Maternal Death In Rajasthan As Woman Dies In Post-Partum Complications

Jodhpur: A woman who had been battling severe post-partum complications since her delivery on June 24 died at Jodhpur's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital late on Sunday night, the latest maternal death in Rajasthan after a surge in such cases in Kota, Bikaner and Banswara.

The woman had undergone a normal delivery at Tinwari town near Jodhpur and given birth to a baby girl, but suffered uncontrolled bleeding immediately after childbirth.

She was first referred to Umaid Hospital, where doctors treated her for four days before shifting her to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on June 27 after her condition failed to improve.

According to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Fateh Singh, the patient had already lost a significant amount of blood by the time she reached Umaid Hospital.

Continuous uterine bleeding forced doctors to perform a hysterectomy to save her life. She was transfused with blood, plasma and platelets, but prolonged blood loss led to kidney damage. Despite intensive treatment, including ventilator support and continuous dialysis, her condition remained critical, said Singh.

Her health deteriorated again from July 14 after she developed repeated vomiting. She eventually succumbed to her condition late on Sunday night.

Singh said the patient had suffered hypovolemic shock due to massive blood loss following delivery.

"In such cases, blood supply to vital organs is severely compromised, while platelet and plasma levels also decline sharply. To stabilise her condition, doctors administered six units of blood, 14 units of plasma and 10 units of cryoprecipitate during the course of treatment, but despite all efforts, she could not be saved," he said.

Till July 15, the state had reported 19 maternal deaths, mostly linked to post-Caesarean complications and kidney failure, in three months, prompting the state government to launch inquiries and a five-day statewide intensive screening campaign for pregnant women.