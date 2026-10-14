Which Airlines Offer The Best Legroom In Economy Class In 2026?

Comfort on an economy flight is something we start thinking about when we actually get settled in our seats. And that's when it dawns on us: there's no space to move our legs even a bit. And the leg-cramping can get even worse during a long-haul flight. However, not every economy flight offers the same space. Some airlines offer more room than others. Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Emirates lead a 2026 comparison by Simple Flying, with 34 inches of seat pitch in economy class.

Several Airlines Offer 34 Inches

According to data from Business Traveller and Condé Nast Traveler, Japan Airlines (JAL), All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Emirates each offer up to 34 inches (86.4 cm) of seat pitch, which is basically the distance between the same point on two seats in consecutive rows. While it's not the exact amount of empty space between your knees and the seat in front, it still gives a useful way to compare how much room an airline allows between rows.

This way, passengers have more room than they would in a cabin with a tighter seat pitch. nd this extra space can be particularly helpful for travellers on long-haul flights.

JAL also uses a two-four-two economy layout on its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, rather than the three-three-three arrangement common on many other aircrafts. ANA also offers 34 inches across the majority of its long-haul fleet. Emirates offers the same pitch on its Airbus A380 aircraft.

Korean Air offers between 33 and 34 inches (83.8 to 86.4 cm) of seat pitch. This little difference can really matter when you are trying to stretch your legs during a long flight.

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JetBlue, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines And Qantas Come Next

JetBlue is listed at 32.3 inches (82 cm), making it the highest-ranked US carrier in this comparison.

Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines and Qantas each offer 32 inches (81.3 cm). At this pitch, passengers have less space between rows than in a 34-inch cabin, but the difference is not something that can be judged by the number alone. The seatback design and positioning of the seat in front can also impact the overall space.

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Southwest Airlines is listed at 31.8 inches, while Alaska Airlines offers 31 inches.

Economy-class seat pitch commonly falls between 31 and 32 inches, although it varies between airlines and aircraft. Some low-cost carriers offer as little as 28 inches.

But then, legroom is also subjective. For example, a taller person may find the samee seat more cramped than a shorter person.So this comparison is usseful, but no definitive.