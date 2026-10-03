This Vande Bharat Route Crosses The World's Highest Railway Bridge. Check Fares And Timings

Imagine watching majestic Himalayan valleys through your train window, passing through mountain tunnels and crossing a railway bridge suspended high above a river. The Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express offers travellers a chance to experience Kashmir by rail, with the journey itself becoming a holiday highlight.

The train recently crossed the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River at 100 kmph, following an increase in the permissible speed on the Katra-Banihal section.

Beyond this engineering milestone, the route offers a convenient way to reach the Kashmir Valley and explore its landscapes, lakes and gardens.

What Is The Vande Bharat Route To Kashmir?

The direct Vande Bharat service connects Jammu Tawi to Srinagar, covering approximately 266 km in around five hours. Key stops include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi and Banihal. The route forms part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which connects the Kashmir Valley with the wider Indian railway network.

A major highlight is the Chenab Railway Bridge, which stands about 359 metres above the riverbed. The train also crosses the Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and passes through tunnels carved into challenging Himalayan terrain.

Vande Bharat Katra-Banihal Timings

Train No. 26401 departs Jammu Tawi at 6:20 AM and reaches Srinagar at 11:10 AM. The return service, 26402, leaves Srinagar at 2 PM and arrives in Jammu at 6:50 PM. The fare for this route is Rs 720 for AC Chair Car and Rs 1,330 for Executive Chair Car.

Places To Explore In Kashmir

1. Srinagar

Spend time at Dal Lake, enjoy a shikara ride, visit the Mughal Gardens and explore the old city's bustling markets. Srinagar also makes a convenient base for day trips around Kashmir.

2. Katra

Katra is the starting point for the pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Travellers can extend their trip to include darshan and explore the town's local markets. The Sharad Navratri season is the perfect time to visit.

3. Patnitop

Located in the Jammu region, Patnitop is known for its green meadows, pine forests and mountain views. It makes a good addition to a longer Jammu itinerary, though it requires a separate road journey.

4. Pahalgam

Known for its scenic valleys, rivers and pine-covered landscapes, Pahalgam is a popular getaway from Srinagar. Travellers can explore Betaab Valley and Aru Valley, subject to local access and weather conditions.

5. Gulmarg

Gulmarg is known for its mountain scenery, meadows and gondola rides. If you love clean, panoramic Himalayan views and outdoor activities, this place is for you.