Watch: Experience Japan Through The Eyes Of Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu And Daughter

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have dropped wonderful glimpses from their Japan vacation on Instagram. TBH, the album has triggered our wanderlust spirit. Their daughter Inaaya tagged along, making the trip all the more memorable. The clip begins with Soha waking on the busting streets surrounded by skyscrapers. The family enjoyed ramen and delectable desserts, took part in karaoke sessions, frolicked in the snow, visited an adorable cat cafe and spent their time being goofy. “Japan and us - a 'matcha' made in heaven if you get my Tokyo drift,” read the caption.

When in the Land of the Rising Sun, a visit to the famous Kiyomizu-dera temples is a must. Soha Ali Khan and her family soaked in the beauty of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, located atop a small mountain on the east side of Kyoto.

Next on the travel itinerary was the Yasaka Koshin-do Temple. This Buddhist temple is famous for its unique kukurizaru (bound monkeys) charms. They are colourful fabric balls representing the three wise monkeys (see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil). The hotspot lures tourists for vibrant photography sessions. Devotees pray to Shomen Kongo — the revered guardian deity. Visitors can write their wishes on these monkey charms, much like Inaaya did.

For another day out, the family of three went to the floating flower garden. Featuring a three-dimensional mass of flowers, this garden is an artwork orchid. When these flowers float above people they create stunning open spaces. Tourists are free to wander around this huge flower space.

In a separate peek, Inaaya devoured scrumptious rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches. When she pulled apart the bread, the gooey cheese revealed vivid colours. Candy floss was on the menu as well.

Oh, you thought that was it? Well, not quite. Soha, Kunal and Inaaya had a straight-out-of-a-fairytale experience at Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. This picturesque destination is known for its dense grove of tall bamboo stalks, offering a magical visual feast. When sunlight enters through the canopy of trees, the forest becomes the best spot to click fascinating pictures.

TeamLab in Tokyo is a must-visit for anyone seeking an immersive, digital art experience. Soha Ali Khan and her family visited it too. This innovative museum blends technology, nature, and creativity, with mesmerizing, interactive installations that change and evolve as you move through them. The vibrant, ever-changing exhibitions invite personal engagement, making every visit unique.

We hope Soha Ali Khan shares more travel updates with her family.