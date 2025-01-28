5 Things To Do In Kiyomizu-dera Temple In Japan Just Like Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu

Actor Soha Ali Khan is currently on a trip to Japan with her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. During their visit to the land of the rising sun, the family decided to go to Kiyomizu-dera, one of the most celebrated temples in Japan. Kiyomizudera literally means "Pure Water Temple". Situated atop a small mountain on the east side of Kyoto, this UNESCO World Heritage Site offers spectacular views of the city. In the pictures, the family can be seen posing in front of the temple while basking in winter sunlight. Kunal and Inaaya can also be seen following the tradition of collecting the cascading pure water using an extra-long tin ladle.

Are you too planning a trip to Japan? Here are five must-do experiences at the Kiyomizu-dera Temple:

1. Witness The Kyoto Skyline And Natural Beauty

From its elevated perch, the temple offers stunning views of Kyoto city, including the iconic Kyoto Tower. In spring, the surrounding lush greenery is mesmerizing, while autumn brings a spectacular display of yellow and red hues from cherry and maple trees.

2. Admire The Wooden Stage Of The Main Hall

The temple's most striking feature is its wooden stage, which extends from the main hall. Built without nails, the intricate craftsmanship showcases the Japanese mastery of construction, all accomplished on the steep incline of a hill.

3. Sip From The Otowa Waterfall

Below the temple lies the Otowa Waterfall, where visitors can drink from its three channels. Each stream is believed to grant a unique blessing: health, longevity, or wisdom. It is considered greedy if you drink from all of them.

4. Pray For Love At Jishu-jinja Shrine

A short walk from the main hall leads to Jishu-jinja, a shrine dedicated to love and matchmaking. This spot is especially popular among students and young visitors seeking blessings for true love.

5. Enjoy Matcha Dango And Sip Tea At The Rest Huts

Take a break at the temple's rest huts to enjoy traditional Japanese snacks like matcha dango or zenzai. Sip on tea while soaking in the surrounding beauty and tranquillity.

With these tips, you're sure to have a remarkable and unforgettable experience at the Kiyomizu-dera Temple, just like Soha Ali Khan and her family.