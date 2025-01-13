Indian Influencer Tests Whether Japan Is The Cleanest Country In The World

Japan has become a favourite travel destination for many around the world, and for good reason. From its vibrant nightlife to picturesque hotspots to gorgeous scenery wherever your eyes go, the Asian country offers an abundance of attractions. But did you know 'the Land of the Rising Sun' is also celebrated as one of the cleanest countries in the world? The country's dedication to cleanliness is evident in its transport systems, gardens, and even restrooms. Recently, an influencer from India travelled all the way to Japan to see firsthand if the country lives up to its reputation for cleanliness.

In an Instagram video, an Indian influencer named Simran Jain can be seen conducting a cleanliness challenge. She purchased a pair of white socks and decided to walk through the streets of Japan wearing them and left her shoes behind. The goal? To test the country's cleanliness in the most unconventional way possible. Carrying her shoes in hand, she strolled across zebra crossings, footpaths, and various areas. When the test ended, she removed the socks to reveal the results. To her surprise, the socks were almost spotless. Unbelievable, right?

The internet, however, was not convinced. Some even questioned the video's authenticity.

“Without a doubt Japan is clean and all but that white socks don't stand a chance,” claimed a user.

“Clean but this has to be fake,” noted another.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a person said, “I believe Japan is clean but I can't trust this video. White socks are all white. It's impossible.”

“Japan is clean but not that clean that there is not a single particle of dust on that sock,” read a comment.

“Funny how in the first clip and the last clip of the video you were in the exact same spot, in front of the exact same car,” pointed out an eagle-eyed individual.

“Clearly edited or spliced together,” commented a critic.

“No matter how clean it is it will get a lil dirty,” wrote another user.

So far, the video has clocked almost 38 million views.