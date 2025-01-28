"I'm In Love With This City": Delhi Man's Sweet Note For Mumbai Is Winning Hearts Online

Delhi and Mumbai are two of India's most iconic cities. While both tourist hotspots have their signature charm, there has always been a friendly rivalry between the residents, each claiming their city is better. But breaking away from this never-ending debate, a Delhiite has written a heartfelt letter to Mumbai, and it is melting hearts online. Shared on Reddit, the letter was titled, "Beauty of Mumbai from a Delhi guy's POV." The man began the letter with the words, "I don't know where to begin. I promise I will keep this short. I have had friends from Mumbai during my school days, when I used to play Cs 1.6. Born and raised in Delhi, visiting Mumbai was always on my bucket list, and it came true last year in October."

The man revealed that his trip to Mumbai was a short two-day visit for an Alan Walker concert. "I'm in love with this city, the people, the culture - everything! I decided that I have to visit again, since two days went by so quickly. I had a very good friend who made sure I visited most of the places in Mumbai on my two-day trip," he added. The Delhiite continued, "And then Coldplay came, and I was more excited about visiting Mumbai. Trust me, this time it was a weekend trip, including Monday as well. I'm in love with the dive bars! I visited The Yacht, Janata Bar, Gokul, Ghetto, etc., and the food! I visited so many Irani cafes and had so much local street food." Take a look:

The man concluded his note by revealing that after returning to Delhi, he is now experiencing "post-Mumbai depression." He wrote, "And now, here I am back in Delhi, stuck in the same routine. I just want to say that Mumbai, you have my heart! Bahut kuch likhna chahta tha (I wanted to write so much more) but I'm still coping with the trip. I hope to visit again soon!" Internet users shared similar emotions about living in Mumbai. A user wrote, "Mumbai lovers are always welcome. God bless you."

Another said, "I lived in Mumbai for more than two years and now I'm staying in Delhi. I still say I love Mumbai more than Delhi."

“Mumbai is love,” wrote another user.

