Western Railway Announces Superfast Special Train From Mumbai Central To Bhiwani - More Details Here

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers, Western Railway has decided to run a superfast special train on special fare between Mumbai Central and Bhiwani and extend the trips of Bandra Terminus -Udhna Special. According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central - Bhiwani Bi-Weekly Superfast Special [10 Trips].

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central - Bhiwani Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday and Friday, at 10.30 hrs. and will reach Bhiwani at 13.00 hrs. the next day. This train will run from December 3 to 17, the PRO said.

Similarly, Train No. 09002 Bhiwani- Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Bhiwani every Wednesday & Saturday, at 14.45 hrs. and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 16.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from December 4 to 18.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Dausa, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Kosli and Charkhi Dadri station in both directions, he said. This train comprises AC 2 Tier & AC 3- Tier Class Coaches.

Extension of Train No. 09055/09056 Bandra Terminus - Udhna Special: Train No. 09055 Bandra Terminus -Udhna Special which was earlier notified up to November 28 has been extended up to December 31. Similarly, Train No. 09056 -Udhna - Bandra Terminus Special which was earlier notified up to November 30 has been extended up to December 31. The booking for Train No. 09001 will open from December 1 and booking of extended trips of Train No. 09055 & 09056 is open at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website.

