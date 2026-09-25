Want To Work In Austria? Indians Can Apply For 12 Month Visa; No Job Offer Needed

Want to live and work in Austria for a year? Austria's Working Holiday Visa allows eligible Indians to stay in the country for up to 12 months. The visa lets them travel around Austria and take up temporary work during their stay. Career and study-abroad creator Nidhi Nagori has shared a video on Instagram explaining Austria's Working Holiday Visa for Indian citizens.

The Austrian government says the Working Holiday programme is meant primarily for young people who want to experience the country and its culture, with work or education being an additional part of the stay.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to people aged 18 to 30. Applicants must be Indian citizens and need a valid Indian passport.

The passport should be valid for at least three months after the planned end of the visa.

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Do you need a job offer?

No. The Working Holiday Visa is different from a regular job visa because you do not necessarily have to be working before applying.

Once in Austria under the programme, participants can take up employment to help pay for their stay. The Austrian government says prior employment authorisation is not required for work under the Working Holiday programme.

What documents do you need?

Applicants have to fill out the Visa D application form and submit a biometric passport photograph.

They also need health, accident and travel insurance covering the entire stay, with minimum coverage of €30,000 (approx Rs 32.7 lakh).

Applicants must show that they have enough money to support themselves during the initial period in Austria.

They also need a return ticket or enough money to buy one.

How much does the visa cost?

The Working Holiday Visa costs €195 (approx Rs 22,000) for a stay of more than 90 days. The fee is for the Visa D application.

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How to apply?

Indian applicants have to submit their application at the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi. The application needs to be made in person.

Those planning to apply should check the latest requirements with the Austrian Embassy before making any bookings, as applicants must meet all the eligibility and document requirements.