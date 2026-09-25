Doctor Earning Rs 3.5 Lakh Monthly Seeks Advice On Spending Rs 18,000 On Driver: 'Should I Hire?'

A doctor earning Rs 3.5 lakh per month has sought the internet's help in deciding if he should hire a driver to chauffeur him to his two workplaces. In a social media post titled, 'Should I hire a driver," the 33-year-old doctor explained that he was working at two hospitals and commuting long distances between the destinations, leading to severe exhaustion from traffic and parking.

The doctor highlighted that travelling between the two locations means he drives around 60 km every day, adding a considerable commute to an already demanding work schedule.

"A 33-year-old male doctor works at two hospitals approximately 25 km apart. This leads to a demanding schedule with a daily commute of around 60 km by car," the doctor wrote.

"I consistently feel exhausted from driving due to traffic congestion and parking challenges," he added.

The doctor questioned if hiring a driver was the right move, as it might reduce his mental burden and allow him to focus on work.

"So should I hire a driver to reduce my mental burden? Or should I be frugal and drive myself, considering a driver's salary can be around 2.5 lac per annum," he added.

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'Get A Driver'

Social media users were unanimous in their verdict and advised the doctor to immediately hire a driver, stating that it would be one of the wisest decisions he would ever make.

"That would be the wisest decision you will take," said one user, while another added: "One of the biggest quality-of-life improvements you can do is this. Just get a good driver. Though 18k seems on the lower side."

A third commented: "Picture this: You're already exhausted by your daily commute. One day you end up sleeping poorly and then have even a more exhausting day at work. On the way back, your attention slips for a moment, and that is enough to crash into somebody disobeying the traffic rules and driving dangerously. Get a driver."

A fourth said: "I beg you to have a driver. A neurosurgeon HOD passed away last week in what is apparently the safest car, a Volvo, since he was driving with no sleep and exhaustion. The car was an EV and caught fire."