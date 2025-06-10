Travel Vlogger Shares Hack To Rest Feet Inside Flight, Leaves Internet Divided

While air travel is often lauded for its speed and convenience, one persistent issue remains largely unaddressed: the discomfort of airplane seating. Forget about stretching out or crossing your legs, the reality of cramped legroom often leaves passengers feeling stiff and restless. Travel vlogger Nicole Lazo offers a practical solution to combat this common problem. A DIY foot hammock crafted from a simple blanket or scarf, promising a more comfortable journey.

In the video shared on Instagram, the travel enthusiast takes out the complimentary blanket provided during the flight. Next, she makes a double knot with both ends. The vlogger then unlatches the tray table and opens it. She covers the table with the blanket with the knotted element in the middle, leaving a hollow-like opening drooping below. And that's all about it - your foot hammock is ready. After that, Nicole Lazo shows how easily she is able to rest her feet inside the gap.

"I used the free blanket they give you on the plane, but you can use any thin fabric, like a scarf. I've never tried keeping my feet up like this before while traveling, but it really helped! I was super comfortable and slept great! Happy travels!" read a part of her side note.

The internet had mixed reviews about the travel hack.



"This is genius!! I'm short and this would be so comfy instead of barely touching the floor," wrote one user, approving the method.



"This looks comfortable," admitted another.



"I don't see a problem with you making a hammock for your feet, but I'm just questioning why it would be more comfortable than having your feet on the floor, or on your luggage," wondered one person.



"This is the only travel tip I've ever seen on Instagram that is actually useful," noted an impressed individual.



"The flight attendants should stop this kind of inconsiderate act," commented a critic.



"So the whole time you are swinging your feet, the person in front is disturbed," read a sarcastic remark.

So far, the video has received over 5.6 million views.