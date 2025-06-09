6 Stunning Ghats In Udaipur That Deserve A Spot On Your Travel List

Udaipur is called the City of Lakes for a reason. And where there are lakes, there are ghats - those calm, open waterfronts that end up being everyone's favourite hangout spots. Think of them as Udaipur's front-row seats to peace. Each ghat has its own pace, personality and local rhythm. Some are buzzing with people and activity, while others are slow, silent and just right for sitting still. But what ties them all together is the way they show off Udaipur - raw, unfiltered, and honest. Whether you are catching your breath at sunrise or watching the sky change colour during sunset, the ghats somehow make everything feel softer.

At night, when the lake turns dark and the reflections of the city lights begin to dance on the surface, the ghats take on a different mood. They are the kind of places you walk to without a plan. You stand still, feel the breeze, soak in the quiet, and leave with that rare sense of having truly paused for a moment.

Here Are 6 Of The Best Ghats In Udaipur That Should Be On Your Travel Radar:

1. Gangaur Ghat - For The Views And The Vibe

Gangaur Ghat sits by Lake Pichola and is easily one of Udaipur's most iconic ghats. It is named after the Gangaur Festival, which brings colour and crowds to this very spot every March. Come here in the morning to feed the pigeons, or in the evening to catch the golden glow across the lake. You will also find quirky artificial jewellery stalls nearby, and yes, it is a hot favourite for pre-wedding shoots.

Location: Near Bagore Ki Haveli, Old City

2. Ambrai Ghat - For That Killer Sunset Shot

Also known as Manjhi Ghat, Ambrai Ghat is where Udaipur shows off. With views of City Palace, Jag Mandir, and shimmering Lake Pichola, it is a solid sunset spot. You can grab a bite at the nearby restaurants or just sit on the steps and take it all in. Do not forget your camera-this place practically demands a photo session.

Location: Near Amet Haveli, Opposite City Palace

3. Lal Ghat - For Old-School Udaipur Energy

Lal Ghat brings the full Udaipur package - heritage stays, street food, craft shops, and a view of the lake that never gets old. It is great for first-timers who want to soak in the city's buzz. Bonus: You can hop on a boat ride from here and see the lake from a whole new angle.

Location: Near Jagdish Temple

4. Hanuman Ghat - For Some Headspace

Tucked away from the usual tourist shuffle, Hanuman Ghat is for when you want some quiet. With a temple nearby and fewer crowds, it gives you space to breathe and a stunning view of the lake while you are at it. It feels like a secret, even though it is right there, in plain sight.

Location: Near Chandpole Bridge

5. Ram Ghat - For A Spiritual Pause

Clean, calm, and full of quiet rituals, Ram Ghat may be small, but it carries weight. There is a small Ram temple here and a striking bow and arrow installation that nods to the legend of Shiv Dhanush. It is especially lovely during the evening aarti, when the whole place glows in candlelight and chant.

Location: Chandpole Road

6. Alsigarh Dam - For The Weekend Drive And A Picnic

Not technically a ghat, but it earns its place on this list. About an hour's drive from Udaipur, Alsigarh Dam is a hidden gem in the Aravalli hills that locals love for quiet picnics and monsoon views. The water, surrounded by lush green hills, makes the whole scene feel like a painting. It is perfect if you want a break from the crowds and do not mind a bit of a drive.

Location: Alsigarh village, around 25 km from Udaipur

The best part? You do not need a long itinerary to cover these ghats-most of them are within walking distance of each other. So put on comfy shoes, carry your camera, and go see a side of Udaipur that is as peaceful as it is picturesque.