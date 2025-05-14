This Indian Hotel Has Topped A Global List Of "One Of A Kind" Hotels

In an era where travellers seek more than just a place to rest, the demand for unique accommodations has never been stronger. The world's most distinctive hotels offer experiences that transcend traditional hospitality, redefining what a "room" and a "stay" mean. A recent ranking of global hotels shines a spotlight on this. TripAdvisor, the popular travel website, has revealed the winners of its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards 2025. This year, the company launched a new award category celebrating "One Of A Kind" hotels. These exceptional establishments combine innovation, luxury, and a touch of the extraordinary.

Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India, has topped this list for 2025. Built on an island in Lake Pichola, this unique heritage property is one of Rajasthan's most famous and stunning establishments. Take a look at the full list of winners awarded by Tripadvisor below:

Here Are The 15 Most Unique Hotels In The World For 2025:

1. Taj Lake Palace, India

The Taj Lake Palace used to be a royal residence. It was originally built as Jag Niwas between 1743 and 1746 by Maharana Jagat Singh II. It now offers guests regal luxury with panoramic views of Udaipur's skyline. Accessible only by boat, its opulent suites and courtyards exude timeless elegance.

2. Ashford Castle, Ireland

Situated on the shore of Lough Corrib, Ashford Castle dates back to the 13th century. This luxurious retreat feels straight out of a fairytale - or a period drama, for that matter. Guests can enjoy activities like falconry, horseback riding, fishing, or strolls around the manicured grounds. They can also partake of lavish afternoon teas and elegantly served meals.

3. Bambu Indah Resort, Indonesia

Bambu Indah is an eco-luxury resort in Ubud, Bali, that aims to bring you as "close to nature" as possible It was originally a collection of Javanese bridal homes. Many of the structures are made from bamboo. The rooms don't have walls, and the AC is restricted to the bed. Guests can help harvest rice paddies, apart from participating in other immersive activities and admiring the natural beauty around them.

4. Fingal, Scotland

Fingal is a former lighthouse tender ship that has been transformed into a luxury floating hotel. It is docked in Edinburgh's historic port, the hotel has nautical-themed cabins that offer a unique maritime experience. It blends the glamour of a superyacht with old-world elegance.

5. Giraffe Manor, Kenya

This 1930s manor house in Nairobi provides a unique experience where resident Rothschild giraffes freely roam the grounds. They are said to often poke their heads into windows, much to guests' surprise and delight! It's a one-of-a-kind blend of wildlife interaction and colonial charm. The hotel also functions as a centre that is working to repopulate this endangered giraffe species.

6. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, Thailand

This resort is located within a 160-acre bamboo forest, home to families of elephants. Apart from exploring ancient ruins nearby, guests can enjoy various other cultural activities. They can also feast their eyes on amazing views of the borders of Myanmar and Laos from specific vantage points.

7. Nayara Bocas Del Toro - All Inclusive, Panama

This adults-only luxury resort is situated on a private island in Panama's Bocas del Toro archipelago. Guests can stay in special overwater bungalows (with private saltwater pools and oceanfront terraces) or opt for bamboo tree houses with incredible views. The resort runs on solar power and uses eco-friendly water systems to preserve the surrounding coral reefs and mangroves. The property also boasts a unique overwater "aerial beach."

8. Valley Views Glamping, New Zealand

Valley Views Glamping has luxurious geodesic dome tents with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains. This off-grid retreat is situated in Waitaki Valley near Kurow in New Zealand. The complex has a communal lodge with a fully equipped kitchen, outdoor dining areas, bathroom facilities and other amenities. Guests can also relax in outdoor heated bathtubs set in the forest.

9. Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Italy

Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita is a boutique hotel nestled in an ancient cave dwelling in Matera, Italy. Guests can stay in "candlelit cave bedrooms, which are carved right into the hillside," as per Tripadvisor. Much of the original architecture has been retained even after restoration, with the addition of modern comforts. Breakfast is served in a former church cave.

10. Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve, South Africa

Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve is a remote getaway located in South Africa's Cederberg Mountains. The landscape is characterised by rugged rock formations, wide-open skies, and ancient San and Khoi rock art etched into the cliffs. Guests can stay in cave suites built right into the sandstone rocks, thatched hut-style rooms and even open-air suites perfect for sleeping under the stars. This eco-friendly retreat is designed to encourage visitors to reconnect with the natural world by combining comfort, culture, and conservation.

11. Skylodge Adventure Suites, Peru

Skylodge Adventure Suites in Peru offers a thrilling way to stay in the Sacred Valley. It features transparent pods perched high up on a cliffside, 400 meters above the valley floor, providing panoramic views of the landscape around. Getting to the suites is part of the adventure: guests must climb 1,300 feet of Via Ferrata (a fixed route with iron rungs and cables that leads to the pods). Alternatively, they have to undertake a 40-minute hike to a zipline.

12. Apukka Resort Rovaniemi, Finland

Apukka Resort is located deep in Finnish Lapland. It's especially popular for its glass-roofed Aurora Cabins, where you can lie in bed and watch the Northern Lights overhead. The resort also offers rustic log cabins and even igloo-style rooms, all designed to blend comfort with the charm of the Arctic wilderness. You can go dog sledging, take a snowmobile out into the wilderness, or ride in a reindeer sleigh.

13. Icehotel, Sweden

The Icehotel in Sweden is exactly what it sounds like: a hotel made entirely of ice and snow. It is rebuilt every winter from the frozen waters of the nearby Torne River, as the property literally melts with the onset of spring. Each suite is designed by different artists, making every room a one-of-a-kind experience. With icy sculptures, glowing light effects, and subzero temperatures, staying here feels like sleeping in a frozen work of art.

14. The Hotel Chalet, Tennessee

The Hotel Chalet in Chattanooga offers a nostalgic escape with a twist - it allows guests to sleep in fully restored vintage train cars. The hotel focuses on Southern hospitality, from personalised service to cosy ambience. Whether you're lounging in one of the historic cars or exploring local attractions nearby, the experience has a sense of travel history at its heart.

15. Port Lympne Hotel, UK

Port Lympne Hotel is situated inside a wildlife reserve. Set on sprawling grounds in the English countryside, the accommodations range from elegant manor house rooms to luxury treehouses and safari-style lodges. Many of the lodgings have views of animals like giraffes, rhinos, and lions right outside the windows. Guests can go on guided safaris and wildlife walks. The reserve supports conservation efforts for endangered animals.

As per Tripadvisor, the Travellers' Choice Awards Best of the Best title is "awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period."