Two Indian Hotels Made It To This List Of The World's 10 Best Hotels For 2025

Hotels are more than just places to rest your head. They are havens of comfort, luxury and unforgettable experiences. From opulent suites to cosy cottages, the right accommodation can elevate any trip. Whether you are a seasoned traveller or a curious explorer, hotels play a crucial role in shaping your journey. Popular international travel guide Tripadvisor has released its 2025 list of the world's best hotels. The travel platform analysed 12 months of review data from over 1.6 million hotels listed on the site to determine the highest-rated accommodations globally.

Here Are The 10 Best Hotels In The World For 2025:

1. Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya, Mexico

Photo Credit: Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya

Located in the heart of the Riviera Maya, this adults-only resort offers a truly magical luxury experience. The hotel features 434 exquisite suites, six a la carte restaurants, seven bars and lounges, several pools and nightly entertainment. It sits on the shores of the Mesoamerican Reef.

2. Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danang, Vietnam

Photo Credit: Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danang

Situated between Danang City and the historic village of Hoi An, this resort boasts the most immaculate beachfront in Vietnam. It features 54 villas with private pools, offering every imaginable luxury and delight. An additional 96 ocean-view rooms provide spacious layouts, modern furnishings, opulent fixtures and high-end amenities.

3. Gokulam Grand Turtle on the Beach, India

Photo Credit: Gokulam Grand Turtle on the Beach

Turtle on the Beach redefines vacationing by blending exquisite luxury with fine art. Perched near the serene Hawa Beach, this unique boutique hotel offers modern rooms with wooden accents and traditional Indian touches. Guests praise its diverse dining options, efficient service and the professionalism of the attentive staff.

4. Romance Istanbul Hotel, Turkiye

Photo Credit: Romance Istanbul Hotel

Located at the heart of the old city, this hotel offers an opulently inspired experience. The Romance Istanbul Hotel welcomes guests with beautifully designed rooms and renowned Turkish hospitality, all set in one of the city's most historically significant areas.

5. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba, Caribbean

Photo Credit: Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba

This award-winning, owner-operated, adults-only resort emphasises romance and wellness. Located on Aruba's breathtaking Eagle Beach, it is ideal for couples seeking peace and romantic adventures. The on-site international restaurant, Elements, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with stunning sea views.

6. St. Ermin's Hotel, Autograph Collection, UK

Photo Credit: St. Ermin's Hotel, Autograph Collection

Nestled in the heart of St. James, London, St. Ermin's Hotel is part of Marriott's Autograph Collection. This luxurious retreat combines vintage interiors with modern amenities, offering guests a peaceful escape from the city's bustle.

7. Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Caribbean

Photo Credit: Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana

An adults-only, all-inclusive resort located in the beautiful gated community of Cap Cana, this tropical paradise offers luxury amidst stunning ocean views and local culture. Guests enjoy exceptional amenities and all-inclusive indulgence.

8. French Quarter Inn, USA

Photo Credit: French Quarter Inn

Renowned for its immaculate rooms and common areas, the French Quarter Inn offers a private and charming atmosphere. Tasteful furnishings and thoughtful details ensure a comfortable and memorable stay.

9. Chandys Windy Woods, India

Photo Credit: Chandys Windy Woods

Set near a plantation village in Munnar, Chandys Windy Woods features amenities like a heated pool, various activities and an artificial forest. Guests frequently highlight the outstanding service and the attentiveness of the staff.

10. Siyam World Maldives, Maldives

Photo Credit: Siyam World Maldives

This luxurious resort in the Maldives offers breathtaking ocean views, elegant villas and world-class amenities. Perfect for relaxation, snorkelling and diving, it promises an unforgettable tropical island getaway.