"New York Living In India": Internet Reacts To Viral Video Of India Square In Jersey City

Not far away from New York City, there lies a place where every Indian will feel at home. It's India Square in Jersey City, situated in the northeastern part of the United States. Here, every other person you meet is likely to be Indian. But that's just the beginning. When you walk through the bustling lanes of India Square, a commercial and restaurant district, don't be surprised by the myriad Indian shops and outlets on either side of the street. Recently, a travel vlogger from South Delhi shared his experience of visiting India Square, also known as Little India, by posting a video on Instagram.

The video begins with the vlogger explaining how India Square feels like a mini India. Some of the shops can remind you of Delhi's iconic market street, Chandni Chowk. One restaurant is named Vatan Hot Bread, another is called Rasoi Indian. We also spotted Biryani Pot, an outlet serving delicious and aromatic biryani, a staple comfort food for many Indians. But it was Bikanervala - India's famous sweets and snack chain - that came as a "cultural shock" to the vlogger. A few other stores were Atul Bakery, Ganpathi Jewellers, and Laxmi Pan Center. On his casual stroll through the busy lanes, the vlogger also stumbled across a West Delhi man and instantly became friends with him.

The internet had a lot to say about the video. A Jersey City resident wrote, "I go here every week; the food is top-tier." "New York living in India," commented another humorously. "Bhai, paan kaise aur kahaan se laate hain udhar? Supplier to hum hain India mein paan ke (Brother, how and from where do they get paan here? I am the paan supplier here in India)," joked a user. "UNO reverse ho gaya (This is UNO reverse)," read a remark. "This is the best place in Jersey for Indians," pointed out one person.

So far, the video has received more than 3.4 million views.