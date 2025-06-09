5 Fascinating Reasons Why Airplane Windows Are Round, Not Square

While travelling by air, we all have preferences for what seat we want. Some prefer the aisle, while others go for the middle or window seat. If you're someone who prefers window seats, you'd know the charm and excitement of looking out of the window. After all, you wouldn't want to miss out on the amazing views outside. However, while gazing, have you ever wondered, "Why are these windows round and not square?" If so, you've come to the right place. In this article, we'll reveal five fascinating reasons why airplane windows are designed round, not square. It's not just for taking aesthetic photos, but there's science behind it. Intrigued to know more? Read on!

Here Are 5 Reasons Why Airplane Windows Are Round, Not Square:

1. Prevents Cracks

The most crucial reason airplane windows are round is safety. Round windows provide structural strength and help distribute the weight more evenly, reducing the risk of cracks. Square windows, on the other hand, have sharp corners that can be vulnerable to cracking under pressure. As planes fly at high altitudes, cabin pressure can cause a crack in these corners.

2. Withstands Cabin Pressure Changes

When an aircraft climbs to cruising altitude, the air pressure outside drops drastically, while the cabin remains pressurised. This pressure difference can put immense strain on the aircraft's structure. Round windows are structurally stronger, making them better at withstanding this repeated stress.

3. Improved Durability

Airplanes undergo constant cycles of pressurisation and depressurisation, which can lead to metal fatigue in the aircraft's body. Round windows reduce this strain and extend the longevity of the aircraft's frame. Plus, airlines can save both time and money on maintenance and repairs of the aircraft.

4. Passenger Safety

In an emergency situation, every second counts. The stronger design of round windows helps prevent mid-air window failure, adding a layer of protection for passengers. If the windows are square, there is a high risk of the window breaking due to cabin pressure, which can be risky for passengers.

5. Aesthetics And Design

Round windows also contribute to the overall aesthetic and design consistency of an aircraft. They fit more seamlessly into the curved shape of the plane, creating a uniform appearance. Passengers also find it easier to look through round windows compared to square windows, creating a visually comforting experience.

So, the next time you get a window seat, remember that the windows are designed that way for a scientific reason.