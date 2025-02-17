Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Watch: Man Sprays Water On Train Passengers Standing At Open Doors, Internet Reacts

A viral video shared on Reddit has received a lot of criticism as it showed a person standing on railway tracks and spraying water through a hose at a moving train.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Man Sprays Water On Train Passengers Standing At Open Doors, Internet Reacts
A video shows train passengers drenched with water from outside (Photo: Reddit/ Hour-Cantaloupe7099)

A video showing train passengers being hosed with water by an unidentified man on railway tracks has taken the internet by storm. The viral Reddit post shows a man wearing a backpack detaching a water hose provided in between tracks. As a moving train passes by, he uses it to spray a continuous stream of water towards it. He seems to specifically target people who are seen standing near the entryways with the compartment doors open. They are drenched with the water as the man is standing right near the train. Watch the complete video shared by the Reddit handle 'Hour-Cantaloupe7099' below:

Goon Spraying Water on Passengers
byu/Hour-Cantaloupe7099 inindianrailways

Also Read: Man's "First-Class" Maha Kumbh Train Experience Goes Viral, Raises Safety Concerns

The exact date and location of the incident is unclear. The identity of the man in the video could not be verified. The clip showed several other people also present on the tracks further away from him. In the comments, many users expressed anger. Several people wondered aloud why the man decided to do something like this. Others shared their own theories about the act. People were also concerned about the safety of the passengers. Read a few of the reactions from Reddit below:

"The sense of entitlement."

"How do these people have so much hate inside them? The mentality that if I don't get to have it, nobody else should.....it's just sad to see this."

"Railways should consider hiring these people for Cleaning of Rails since they are already doing it for free!!!"

"No fear at all for law or anything. And where is RPF seriously?"

"Holi thoda advance me khel rahe hai." ["He's playing Holi early."]

"This is beyond fighting for getting a space on the train."

"Unnecessary wastage of water!"

"What's the actual problem of these people?"

Before this, a video showing railway staff at Lucknow's Charbagh station spraying cold water on passengers sleeping on the platform went viral. The incident reportedly occurred during a cold wave in December 2024. The clip showed staff waking up passengers and forcing them to leave the platform so it could be cleaned. Many social media users condemned the railway staff for their insensitivity.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Indian Railways, Viral Train Video, Indian Train
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now