Video: Indian Woman Living In Tokyo Shares Reality Of Japanese Villages

Japan is known for its advanced technology and bustling cities, but its villages offer a very different experience. Madhuri Mishra, who lives in Tokyo, recently travelled to Okutama, a mountain village in Japan. She shared every moment of her visit, expressing how clean and beautiful the place is.

Madhuri, who regularly shares videos about her life in Japan on Instagram and YouTube, recently posted a video documenting her visit to Okutama. Sharing her first impressions, she said the first thing she noticed was a vehicle that gave her an “auto vibe”.

She shared that the entire village is situated in the mountains, with around 90% of its area falling within Japan's Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park. She also pointed out that traffic signals can be seen even in the village and said people are expected to follow the signals.

Also Read: Video: This Picturesque Village In Vietnam Is Covered In Colourful Incense Sticks

Despite being a village, Okutama appeared remarkably clean in her video. “You won't see any trash lying around anywhere,” she said, adding that even the small streets have gas supplied through pipelines.

Regarding the weather there, she said, “Today's weather was both good and bad. A little rain made it difficult to move around, but walking around this village in such weather was a unique experience.”

Abandoned Houses And Okutama Lake

Exploring this village, Madhuri also came across abandoned houses, known as “Akiya” in Japan. She explained that some of these homes are now empty as people have moved towards cities.

The content creator then went to see a lake that had an emotional background story. Madhuri said the lake did not exist many years ago and that people once had houses in the area. But to bring water to cities like Tokyo, people were relocated, and this artificial lake called Okutama Lake was created.

“Villagers are still very attached to this area because their houses used to be here,” she added.

Towards the end of the video, Madhuri also showed a countryside washroom and highlighted its cleanliness.

Also Read: Japan's Seven Stars To India's Maharajas' Express, 7 Of The World's Most Luxurious Trains

Sharing her overall experience, the YouTuber said that people visiting Japan for a long stay should consider visiting Okutama, adding that she would “never forget this experience.”