Train journeys in India have come a long way, with Indian Railways introducing new trains and improving passenger facilities over the years. While the traditional First AC coach has been a preferred choice for travellers looking for privacy and comfort on long-distance journeys, the newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper promises a more modern travel experience. But how different are the two when it comes to interiors, sleeping arrangements and onboard facilities? A recent Instagram video has attempted to answer just that by comparing the First AC coaches of both trains side by side.

Travel content creator Achileshwar Singh recently shared a video on Instagram, giving viewers a closer look at the traditional First AC coach and the First AC of Vande Bharat Sleeper. The clip breaks down the differences between the two, from their interiors to the small facilities that passengers get during their journey.

Starting with the interiors, the content creator showed how the traditional First AC comes with a classic look, while the Vande Bharat Sleeper has modern and premium interiors. Moving on to the sleeping arrangements, he pointed out that while the traditional coach offers comfortable berths, the cushioning in the Vande Bharat Sleeper appears to be better. He even pressed the berth to show how soft it was.

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The comparison also covered washroom facilities. According to the creator, the traditional First AC has a shower facility, while Vande Bharat Sleeper offers a hot shower along with a vacuum-based toilet.

Another noticeable difference is the coach entry system. Traditional First AC coaches have manual doors that passengers can push or pull, whereas Vande Bharat Sleeper comes with automatic sliding doors that open with a tap.

Charging facilities also get an upgrade. While the traditional coach has regular charging points, Vande Bharat Sleeper's arrangement includes a reading light, a three-pin socket, a USB-A port and a USB-C port.

The side-by-side comparison caught the attention of Instagram users, with many reacting to the clip with fire, red heart and heart-eyes emojis.

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What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.