Video: Ex-Army Major Praises Rapido Driver Who Travelled 3 Km For His 7-Km Ride, His Reason Wins Hearts

A heartwarming encounter between Major Rudrashish Majumder (Retd) and a Rapido captain named Manoj Kumar is winning hearts online. The former Army officer, who is now an actor, recently shared a video on Instagram about his ride from Delhi Cantt. His journey was only seven kilometres long, but what happened before and during the ride left a lasting impression on him.

Rapido Captain's Respect For Soldiers Wins Hearts

Majumder explained that Manoj Kumar had travelled around three kilometres to reach Delhi Cantt for the pickup. Since the ride itself was only seven kilometres and involved a relatively small fare, Majumder said many taxi captains might have chosen to cancel such a booking. But Manoj Kumar did not. Curious, Majumder asked him why he had accepted the ride despite travelling a considerable distance for a short trip.

Manoj Kumar's answer surprised him.

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According to Majumder, the Rapido captain said that when he saw the pickup location was inside Delhi Cantt, he thought the passenger might be someone from the armed forces. He said he had immense respect for soldiers and would do anything for them.

Manoj Kumar then made another statement that deeply moved Majumder. He said that although he did not wear a uniform, if the country ever needed him, he would leave everything behind and come forward.

Majumder said the encounter reminded him that there are people like Manoj Kumar in the country whose stories deserve to be known. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ajkal burai bohot jaldi share hota hain, par acchai sunne ka kisike paas waqt hi nahin."

The video soon struck a chord with viewers, who praised both Manoj Kumar's respect for the armed forces and Majumder's decision to share the positive encounter.

One person commented, "This is what makes our India unique." Another wrote, "Wholesome! Wish more people had this empathy and respect for Fauji."

One commenter also noticed a small but meaningful detail from the video and wrote, "It's really nice of you to sit beside him instead of in the back seat and make him feel like family." Another comment summed up what many viewers felt: "By profession he is a taxi driver, By heart and mind he is a soldier."

One person even tagged Rapido and wrote, "Please appreciate these kinds of civilian Army. They are our inner strength, Jai Hind."

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The comments also had plenty of warmth and humour. One person wrote, "Arey sir desh ke liye toh mein bhi sab chorr ke aajaunga," while another simply called him a hero, saying, "Manoj Kumar ji hero hi hai."

Another viewer wrote, "I wish every citizen would realise what he did and have respect for our armed forces. Little efforts speaks volume."

For Majumder, it was a short seven-kilometre ride. But Manoj Kumar's words turned it into an encounter worth sharing.