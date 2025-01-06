Tripura Likely To Roll Out Electric Trains By February As Electrification Nears Completion

Electric trains may soon become a reality in Tripura as authorities gear up to complete a crucial railway electrification project by February. With the Rs 46-crore project nearing its final stages, the northeastern state, which currently operates diesel-powered trains, is set to join the national railway grid, offering faster and more efficient rail services.

The electrification project, launched in 2022, covers key routes connecting Badarpur and Agartala via Dharmanagar. Officials from the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) assured that power supply to railway transmission lines will be ready by February.

“After the completion of the three traction substations, the TSECL will be ready in all respects to energise the railway electric transmission line from Dharmanagar to Agartala and elsewhere,” said Nirupam Guha, Assistant General Manager (Transmission), TSECL.

TSECL has been working on three key traction power substations—at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, Teliamura in Khowai district, and Udaipur in Gomati district. “The erection of Kumarghat substation was completed in March last year,” Guha informed. He added that the Udaipur substation is likely to be completed by January-end, while the Teliamura substation will be ready by February.

According to Guha, the Railways has requested 5 MW of power for each substation daily, with provisions to supply more if required.

“We are confident once this project is completed, more advanced and faster trains will be introduced in the northeastern state. It will play a crucial role in boosting infrastructure and the economic growth of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of the North Eastern Railways (NFR), confirmed the completion of electrification work from Badarpur to Agartala via Dharmanagar, except for the hilly stretch between Lumding and Badarpur.

“Steps have been taken to complete the electrification work from Lumding to Agartala as early as possible,” he said.

With faster, greener, and more efficient train services on the horizon, the completion of the project is expected to strengthen connectivity, foster economic growth, and open new opportunities for trade and tourism in Tripura. Authorities believe that the upgraded railway infrastructure will pave the way for a more integrated and developed northeastern region.