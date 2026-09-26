Golden Gate Bridge To Redwoods, Triptii Dimri's San Francisco Pictures Will Make You Want To Plan A Holiday

Triptii Dimri is making the most of her San Francisco getaway, and her latest photo dump has plenty to make any traveller want to pack their bags. From postcard-worthy views of the Golden Gate Bridge and towering redwoods to food stops and relaxed holiday looks, her camera roll has brought all the California vacation vibes straight to our feed.

The actress shared the carousel on Friday with the simple caption, “SFO, 2026.” While she kept the words to a minimum, her pictures and videos offered a closer look at the places she explored and the little moments she enjoyed along the way.

Triptii took her followers from the city to the forests, with stops at a candy shop, a dumpling meal and even a surprise encounter with a squirrel.

Also Read: No Queues, Lie-Flat Seats And More: Inside China's High-Speed Train Business Class

Golden Gate Bridge

One of the most postcard-worthy pictures from Triptii's trip features her posing against a hillside overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge. She opted for a relaxed holiday look, pairing a black button-down shirt with loose white cargo trousers, a pale blue cap and dark shoes. The oversized trousers and cap were perfectly suited to a day of sightseeing.

A Walk Among The Redwoods

The actress also gave the city sightseeing a backseat and ventured into California's famous redwood forests. One of the standout pictures shows her standing inside the enormous hollow of an ancient tree.

Triptii kept her vacation wardrobe casual, wearing a dark jacket over a white top, loose white trousers and her light blue cap. Another picture captures towering redwoods with sunlight filtering through the branches, while a close-up focuses on the textured bark of one of the trees.

Her forest adventure even came with an adorable wildlife moment. A black squirrel climbing up a tree also found a place in her photo dump.

Pretty In Pink

Not stopping there, she also shared a couple of selfies featuring a softer, more playful look. In one, she wears a pink V-neck sweater with a matching pink cap, a delicate necklace and a black crossbody bag. She kept her makeup fresh, and her hair pulled back casually.

The picture captures a sun-drenched moment right by the “Sunset Shack” kiosk, where the golden, outdoor warmth perfectly channelled her laid-back holiday mood.

In another look, Triptii wore the same pink cap with a cropped grey half-zip sweatshirt layered over a pink top. She paired it with baggy dark jeans and white sneakers for a casual mirror selfie.

Food Stops

No vacation photo dump is complete without food, and Triptii's San Francisco posts have that covered too. The actress shared a close-up of xiao long bao, served in a bamboo basket. The steamed dumplings came with chilli and dipping sauce on the side.

Also Read: Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai Enters World's 50 Best Hotels 2026: History, Rooms And Stay Cost

A Colourful Candy Stop

Triptii's California diary also includes a visit to a colourful candy shop. One picture shows wooden trays filled with sweets in shades of pink, blue, orange and green, making for one of the most vibrant frames from her trip.