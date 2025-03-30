Watch: Travel Vlogger Uses Iceland's Geothermal Pool To Boil Eggs, Leaves Internet Impressed

Visiting a geothermal pool – aka hot springs — is on every traveller's bucket list. And honestly, Iceland is the ultimate hotspot for it. From the dreamy Blue Lagoon to wild, hidden hot springs surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, Iceland feels like a fantasy come to life. Add in geysers, waterfalls, and dramatic black sand beaches, and you have a trip to remember. While most travellers seek adventure in Iceland, the idea of boiling an egg in a geothermal pool might sound unusual. But Korean travel vlogger Gloria recently put this idea to the test. In a video shared on Instagram, she documented her visit to Laugarvatn, a town famous for its geothermal activity. She highlighted how parts of the lake are filled with bubbling hot pools – so intense that they power local saunas and even bake bread in volcano-like mounds.

Gloria's thoughts? "If you can bake bread, why not boil an egg?" The vlogger grabbed some eggs, wandered along the shore and found the perfect bubbling puddle. She placed the eggs in, covered them with sand and waited. After eight minutes, she took out the eggs and they turned out perfect.

Watch the full video below:

The video impressed several food and travel enthusiasts. Here's what people said:

5 Geothermal Places In Iceland

Iceland is packed with incredible geothermal spots. Here are five must-visit places that showcase the country's natural hot springs, geysers and steaming landscapes:

1. Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon is Iceland's most famous geothermal spa, known for its warm, milky-blue waters. Rich in minerals like silica and sulfur, it is perfect for a relaxing soak.

2. Geysir Hot Springs Area

Home to Strokkur, this area is full of steaming vents and bubbling pools. It is a must-see for anyone wanting to witness the raw power of Iceland's geothermal activity.

3. Landmannalaugar

Known for its colourful mountains, this highland area has natural hot springs where you can soak after a long hike. It is remote, peaceful and offers some of the most stunning landscapes in Iceland.

4. Myvatn Nature Baths

Located in northern Iceland, these mineral-rich hot springs are a more peaceful alternative to the Blue Lagoon. With fewer crowds and breathtaking scenery, it is a perfect place to unwind.

5. Hverir

If you want to see steaming vents, bubbling mud pools and an almost alien landscape, Hverir is the place to go. The smell of sulfur is strong, but the dramatic scenery is worth it.

Will you try boiling eggs at a geothermal spot in Iceland? Let us know in the comments below.