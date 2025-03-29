Reddit User Shares How A Fellow Passenger Paid Them $150 To Swap Seats

Getting a good seat on a flight can feel like winning a lottery, right? Even if you're not picky, most people don't want to give up on their aisle or window seat, just because of the cramped middle. And on a long journey, comfort is everything. While seat swaps are not new, they don't always go smoothly. Some people refuse outrightly, while others try to negotiate. But recently, a Reddit user shared how they unexpectedly made money just by switching seats! Yes, you read that right!

Also Read: Love Travelling? Follow These Packing Hacks For A Stress-Free Trip

In a post shared on the r/delta forum, a traveller explained how they were on a nonstop flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Austin Airport in Texas, when two passengers, both of whom had middle seats, tried to swap with someone in an aisle or window so they could sit together. Although they “offered $80,” the user claimed nobody agreed. However, things took a turn when one of the men ended up sitting next to them. The user further wrote, “I think I mentioned how they might get lucky and one of the other seats around us would stay empty.” The middle-seat passenger then saw this as an opportunity and raised his offer price.

“The guy next to me asked if I would swap for $150. I thought about it and said yes,” the user wrote. Then, both the people sealed the deal and the man transferred the funds to them. But, as per the post, the perks didn't end there. When the drinks cart came, the man also offered the user to buy a drink but they were “confused and just wanted water,” when they could have gotten wine.

Read the full post below:

Several Reddit users reacted to the viral post.

One of the users wrote, “Seems like a win-win for everyone, that's how you request a seat swap.”

Another user wrote, “Someone once paid me $100 to switch from an aisle to a window. No brainer for me.”

A third user wrote, “This is the way. If the flight isn't too heinously long and you're comfortable in a middle seat just throw out a price! Nothing to lose so why not.”

“This makes total sense and seems like it was a win for everyone,” a fourth user commented.

Also Read: Watch: Travel Vlogger Has Thrilling Encounter With Cheetah, More About The Place

What are your thoughts on this monetary solution? Let us know in the comments below.