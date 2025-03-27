Watch: Travel Vlogger Has Thrilling Encounter With Cheetah, More About The Place

Many wildlife enthusiasts are thrill-seekers at their core. The excitement of embarking on a safari, venturing into the quiet forest and hoping to spot a wild animal is an inexplicable feeling. If you belong to this select group, then this video will make your day. Recently, a travel vlogger dropped a video on Instagram documenting her safari experience at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. Her expedition turned unforgettable when a cheetah leapt onto the roof of her jeep. The clip shows the majestic beast perched gracefully on the hood, wagging its tail and curiously scanning the surroundings. The text layout revealed the vlogger's emotions: “Well, this wasn't on my 2025 bingo card”.

The side note read, “Chances of a cheetah jumping on the roof of your jeep? Low. But not zero. Still wrapping my head around the fact that a cheetah was just centimetres away from me! Definitely one of the most surreal moments of my life. Beyond grateful for such a rare and unforgettable experience!”

Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

"Wow! So scary and amazing at the same time! It seems surprisingly chill though."

"My toxic trait is thinking we would become immediate besties."

"Bro just needed a fresh breath of the air conditioner."

"Omg! So lucky but also so scary."

"Definitely domestic cat activity!"

"This is both my wildest dream and nightmare all rolled into one!"

If the wanderlust spirit has taken over you, then here's all you need to know about the National Park.

Serengeti National Park

The Serengeti National Park was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. This African wilderness is home to Africa's iconic Big 5 - lion, rhino, leopard, elephant and cape buffalo. Other famous animals to spot here are wildebeest, cheetahs, zebras, ungulates and different bird species. The landscape is equally diverse, featuring grasslands, open savannahs, acacia plains and rocky outcrops. The Grumeti River carves through the landscape beautifully.

Safari

You can opt for a fly-in Serengeti safari where a guide will accompany you. Or else, you can choose the drive-in option. Here, the guide will take you on a safari vehicle ride across the vast area of the forest. The package may also include drives through the park.

Safari Areas

There are a total of six safari areas, which are: Seronera and Southcentral, Southeastern and Ndutu, Western Corridor, Grumeti Game Reserve, Serengeti Mara and Northern Plains and Lobo.

Best Time To Visit

The ideal time to visit the Serengeti National Park is from June to October. If you want to avoid the crowd, then visit the Park between November to May.

Accommodation

From mobile tented camps to beautiful lodges — there's a myriad of accommodation options available. Some of them are Namiri Plains, Four Seasons, Dunia Camp, Singita Mara River Tented Camp, Lemala Kuria Hills Tented Lodge and Taasa Lodge.