This Woman's Hong Kong Trip Cost Just Rs 60,000: Here's How She Did It

Hong Kong may have a reputation for being expensive, but one Indian traveller has shown that you don't need a huge budget to explore the city. With some smart planning, visitors can enjoy its streets, iconic views, local markets and historic temples without spending too much.

For Indian travellers planning their next international trip, Hong Kong can be made more budget-friendly by choosing the right places to stay, eat and explore. A woman recently shared her experience and revealed how she managed to complete her trip for less than Rs 60,000.

The woman shared a simple breakdown of how she kept her Hong Kong trip within budget. She pointed out that the city is visa-free for Indian travellers, but they still need to complete the Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) before travelling. She also advised travellers to enter all passport details correctly because the checks can be strict.

Also Read: 6 Budget-Friendly Ways To See Hong Kong Like A Local

Her return flight from Delhi to Hong Kong cost around Rs 27,000 to Rs 32,000. She managed to keep her stay very cheap by sharing the room with three other people. The two-night stay cost Rs 6,000 in total, which was just Rs 1,500 per person.

A one-day ticket for Hong Kong Disneyland cost between Rs 8,200 and Rs 11,000. She also used an Octopus Card for transport and food, which she loaded with Rs 2,440. For other expenses, she carried around HK$400 in cash, approximately Rs 4,880.

On the first day of her Hong Kong trip, she focused on places that did not require an entry fee. She visited the Hong Kong Museum, where visitors can learn more about the city and its history. She also spent time at Victoria Harbour during the day and returned at night to enjoy the views from Victoria Peak. Another stop was the famous Monster Building, known for its unique and crowded design.

Also Read: An Unforgettable Hong Kong Adventure: A Must-Do Guide For Every Traveller

The second day was kept completely for Hong Kong Disneyland. She spent the day enjoying the rides and meeting popular characters from her childhood.