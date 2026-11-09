This Vande Bharat Sleeper Feature Is Reminding Passengers Of Air Travel

There is something uniquely nostalgic about a train journey in India. Be it heading home for a holiday, visiting nani's house during the summer break or simply boarding a train with family, the journey itself has always been part of the memory.

There were snacks shared with siblings, conversations with fellow passengers, the excitement of finding your seat, and those endless hours spent watching the landscape outside the window as the train zoomed ahead.

For many Indians, travelling by train has never been just about getting from one destination to another. It has been an experience in itself.

Now, the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Sleeper adds a new layer to that familiar experience, bringing modern comforts and a more premium onboard journey without taking away the charm of travelling by rail.

A woman passenger has shared a video on Instagram and given a glimpse of what the experience looks like inside the 1AC coach of the Vande Bharat Sleeper from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

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The clip opens to Vande Bharat Sleeper arriving at a station in its distinctive red-and-silver livery. Once you step in, the difference is immediately visible. The interiors are bright and modern.

One of the first things highlighted in the clip is the cleanliness of the premium coach. The passenger walks through the spotless corridor and into the 1AC section, where the cabins have been designed to offer privacy and comfort.

The berths come with proper bedding, while the interiors feature warm-coloured seating and neatly designed compartments.

The cabin also has curtains, giving passengers the option of creating a more private space during the journey.

The attention to cleanliness extends beyond the passenger cabins. At one point, a railway staff member can be seen checking the compartment and ensuring that the area remains clean and well-maintained.

Water Delivered Like An Airline Service

Then comes one of the details that makes the experience stand out. Instead of simply picking up a bottle out of a box, the coach attendant arrives with a compact, aircraft-style service trolley. The setup gives the journey an airline-like feel.

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Food And Onboard Hospitality

The video also gives a glimpse of the food service. Passengers are served packaged food and refreshments. What is on the menu? Upma, coconut chutney, juice and tea or coffee.

The cabins also make use of compact spaces efficiently, with storage areas and sleeping berths positioned to maximise comfort without making the compartment feel unnecessarily cramped.

Even The Washroom Gets A Modern Touch

The woman also gives us tour of the washroom amenities, featuring a contemporary design, with a clean white interior, modern fittings, and is super clean.

As Indian Railways expands its premium offerings, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is emerging as more than just a mode of transport.