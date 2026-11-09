Video: Kerala's Most Mesmerising Sunrise? Internet Thinks So

Watching the first rays of the sun paint the sky in shades of gold is certainly one of the experiences for which many do not mind losing a few hours of sleep. For tourists seeking a magical start to their day, heading out for a sunrise adventure can be an unforgettable experience.

Sharing one such instance, a content creator went to Kerala's Kolukkumalai. Braving the chilly weather and winding mountain trails, the creator witnessed an unforgettable sunrise from one of the world's highest tea plantations, located about 7900 feet above sea level.

“It is 4 AM right now, and I am going to see the sunrise at Kolukkumalai,” she said in the video, revealing that people wake up as early as 3 AM to catch the sunrise.

The video showed the sun slowly rising above the rolling hills and mist-covered valleys, creating a picture-perfect spectacle.

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Take a look at the video:

Social media users were fascinated by the beautiful views. “Nature never disappoints,” one of them wrote. “There is a lion's jaw, a naturally formed rock here, where the sun comes after rising. It is just amazing,” another shared. “Best sunrise in Kerala,” someone declared.

A few stressed that such moments can be best enjoyed in reality than through pics and videos. One user wrote, “The real beauty of these cannot be captured. You have to be there to enjoy it.”

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"So, so worth it,” read a comment.

How To Reach Kolukkumalai?

To reach Kolukkumalai, you need to go via Munnar or Suryanelli in Kerala or via Theni or Bodimettu in Tamil Nadu. Kolukkumalai is about 32-35 kilometres away from Munnar. Travellers can take local transport or a cab to Suryanelli, which is the primary base village for the climb.

From Tamil Nadu, you can drive or take a state transport bus to Suryanelli to reach Kolukkumalai.

Best Season To Visit

The best time to visit Kolukkumalai is from September to March, when the weather is pleasant and skies are clearer.