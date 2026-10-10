This Scenic Sri Lankan Train Route Offers Uninterrupted Indian Ocean Views

If you want to enjoy a country's scenic landscapes to the fullest, there is no better way than travelling on a train. It allows you to sit close to a window and watch the day go by. And fewer routes are as pretty as Sri Lanka's coastal railway line. Sri Lanka is known for its stunning beaches, forest-covered mountains, and delicious cuisine. The country also offers a coastal train journey right beside the Indian Ocean. A video circulating on social media shows why a coastal train ride from Colombo should be on your bucket list.

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Content creator Heena Bhatia dropped a video of the coastal train ride from Colombo. The waves dashing against the sea form a dramatic backdrop to the train. The weather was cloudy, and it seemed like it would rain. In the middle of this, a train chugged on the tracks. Heena recommended adding the coastal train journey to your itinerary.

“Riding along the coast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was such an unforgettable experience. The endless ocean views, passing trains, coastal breeze, and the charm of the railway journey made the whole experience absolutely magical,” she wrote.



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The route covers destinations such as Galle, Bentota, and Aluthgama. The trains provide breathtaking views of the country's southern coast and the Indian Ocean. You can enjoy the smell of sea salt and the fresh breeze while sitting in your compartment. You can also get down at smaller towns and unwind with activities such as snorkeling.



If you choose to get down at a station, definitely try out local dishes such as packaged curry and rice or paruppu vadai, a deep-fried snack made with spices such as fennel, red and green chilies, and cumin. If you wish to take the two-and-a-half-hour train journey between Colombo and Galle, the best time to do so is between November and April, in the dry season.

Between May and August, you could face significant rainfall in the monsoon season. As ocean waters can be rough, swimming may not be allowed during the season.