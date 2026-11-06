This Kolkata-To-Gangtok Itinerary Via Vande Bharat Needs Just 2 Days Of Leave

A short break from work doesn't always require a long holiday or a big travel budget. A content creator, Payal Banik, recently shared how she travelled from Kolkata to Gangtok by taking just two days off from work.

Her journey began at Howrah railway station, where she boarded the Vande Bharat Express to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) in Siliguri. From there, she took a cab to reach Gangtok on the same day. Payal also explained how travellers can plan this trip at a lower cost by choosing a bus or shared cab instead of booking a private taxi.

Along with showing her travel route, she also gave a look at the place where she stayed in Gangtok.

On Instagram, Payal Banik shared, “I caught the 5:55 AM Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri (NJP). The train experience was great; I was even provided with a complimentary water bottle right after boarding. I opted for a ticket without meals, which cost me Rs 1,160. The journey was so comfortable that I fell asleep and didn't even realise when we arrived.”

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The creator shared she reached NJP at 1:30 pm and had already booked a private cab to Gangtok for Rs 2,500. She said travellers can also take a shared cab, which costs around Rs 400 to Rs 500 per person. But she suggested booking a cab because the journey takes several hours and can be tiring.

She reached MG Marg in Gangtok around 7 pm and checked into a four-star hotel. The stay was affordable, as she got a luxury room for just Rs 1,200. She also shared a glimpse of the beautiful view from her hotel.

Watch the two-part videos below:

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express connects Howrah Junction with NJP. It leaves Howrah at 5:55 am and reaches NJP at 1:30 pm, taking around 7 hours and 35 minutes to complete the journey.

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Along the way, the train stops at several major stations, including Bolpur Shantiniketan, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction and Kishanganj.