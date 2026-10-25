This Kerala Temple's Shivling Remains Underwater For 364 Days A Year

The Arakkuparamba Sree Ardhanareeswara Temple in Malappuram, Kerala, is known for a special tradition. The Shivlingam inside the temple remains underwater throughout the year. On Maha Shivratri, the water is drained, allowing devotees to see the Shivlingam.
The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in their combined form, known as Ardhanareeswara. It is located in Arakkuparamba, around 17 km from Perinthalmanna, and is visited by devotees seeking blessings for marriage, relationships and family happiness.
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The temple also has a pathway surrounded by water, making it different from many other temples.
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Temple Timings And Free Lunch
If you are planning a visit, try reaching during the temple's opening hours.
Morning: 6 am to 9:30 am
Evening: 4 pm to 7 pm
The temple also provides free lunch to devotees.
Special Pooja For Marriage
The temple is also known for special prayers for those facing difficulties in getting married or seeking happiness in their married life.
Uma Maheshwara Poojai is one of the important rituals performed here. Devotees believe that it can help remove obstacles to marriage and bring peace and understanding to relationships.
Another offering, called Pattum Thaaliyum Samarppanam, is performed during the temple's festival celebrations. Devotees take part in these rituals to pray for a happy married life.
Festivals Celebrated At The Temple
The temple celebrates a five-day annual festival in December or January. The celebrations begin with the hoisting of a ceremonial flag and end with the Thiru Arattu ritual.
Another important festival takes place in June or July. It includes special prayers and the 1008 Kalasha Jala Abhishekam. During this ritual, water is offered to the deities as part of worship.
The temple also holds the 1008 Kudam Jalabhishekam, in which water from 1,008 pots is offered to the deity.
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How To Reach The Temple
The temple is located in Arakkuparamba, in Kerala's Malappuram district, near Perinthalmanna.
By air: Calicut International Airport is around 40–50 km away. You can take a taxi from the airport.
By train: Angadippuram Railway Station is a nearby option. From there, you can take a taxi, auto-rickshaw or bus.
If you are exploring temples in Kerala, this is a place you can add to your travel list.
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