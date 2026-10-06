Why Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur Was The Perfect Base For My First Trip To The City

My first trip to Kuala Lumpur was supposed to be about ticking off the city's famous sights. The Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves, Chinatown, local food and perhaps a few good bars along the way. But while exploring it all and spending evenings looking at the Kuala Lumpur skyline, I realised that the city itself was the highlight.

Kuala Lumpur has that rare quality of feeling modern without becoming impersonal. It has skyscrapers, luxury shopping malls and some seriously good cocktail bars, but traditional food, neighbourhood markets, religious sites and local craftsmanship are still very much part of everyday life. It is multicultural in a way that you can taste, see and experience almost everywhere.

And despite being a major capital, it did not feel exhausting. There was greenery, open spaces and a relatively easy pace to the city. I could spend the morning sightseeing, have a long lunch, wander through Chinatown in the evening and still have the energy for drinks at night.

For my first visit, Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur turned out to be the perfect base that made the entire experience even easier. Located in KLCC, right next to the Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC Park, it put many of the city's essentials within easy reach.

Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur

What I Enjoyed Most About Kuala Lumpur

If I had to pick the experiences that stayed with me, food would be right at the top.

Kuala Lumpur can take you through several cultures without having to travel very far. Malaysian, Chinese, Indian and other Southeast Asian influences come together naturally, and I found myself wanting to try something different at almost every meal, especially the local food.

Chinatown was one of my favourite areas. I loved walking around the streets, looking at the shops and stopping for food. The neighbourhood also has another side that comes alive after dark.

Chinatown

I also visited The Hungry Tapir, a vegan restaurant in Chinatown. The local dishes were the surprise. The nasi lemak and laksa were both delicious, which just proved that plant-based food does not have to mean giving up on the flavours that make Malaysian cuisine so interesting. Even their vegan coffee and other beverages were great. The best part was the cosy and casual ambience, with lots of greenery and comfort charm.

Batu Caves - A Must-Visit

Climbing the 272 steps to the temples inside the enormous limestone formations was one of those experiences that makes you understand a destination beyond its skyline. The caves are estimated to have formed around 400 million years ago, and the journey up, with monkeys accompanying visitors along the way, was quite an experience.

Another memorable stop was Royal Selangor, where I got to learn about Malaysia's pewter heritage and even make my own little pewter bowl. It was hands-on, fun and a very different way of experiencing local craftsmanship.

Batu Caves

The Bar Scene Of KL You Just Can't Miss

I did not expect Kuala Lumpur's cocktail scene to become such a big part of my trip. A bar crawl led by Rohan Matmary, Head of Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, took us to some very different parts of the city.

1st stop - At Coley Cocktail Bar in Bangsar, the atmosphere was relaxed and local. The bar is a favourite with locals who are regulars here. The bar doesn't believe in advertising or marketing because they are happy with just their regulars dropping in. Their gin with real coconut water was a standout.

2nd stop - Three & Co. was more playful. It's a plush speakeasy at Bangsar Shopping Centre with great interiors and a lavish seating area, with some really interesting cocktails. The Whimsy Wabbit, a lychee martini served as a milk punch and poured over an edible rabbit made from aloe vera, pandan and lychee, was one of those cocktails that you remember long after the drink is finished. And guess what? You can also eat the rabbit if you are hungry.

3rd stop - Neighbour Club in the busy Chinatown is a one-of-a-kind place, where a coffee shop hides a bar behind a wall. The adventure begins with finding the door to the bar. Inside is a swanky yet cosy and warm bar where cocktails won my heart, along with the vibrant vibe. The cocktails use fruits and other food ingredients, while street-style food is served alongside the drinks. It was exactly the kind of place I would not have found without someone showing me around.

4th stop - And then we came back home to Bar Trigona at Four Seasons. It is interestingly named after Malaysia's native stingless trigona bee, and the bar has built its identity around local ingredients. It works with Malaysian farmers and producers to source indigenous fruits, herbs, spices and trigona honey, which has a distinctive sweet-sour flavour. The bar was ranked No. 38 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026. The setting is equally impressive. It is sleek and contemporary, with a large glass panel in place of a wall offering views of the Kuala Lumpur skyline. The bar bites were just as impressive as the drinks.

Bar Trigona

Why Four Seasons Made Sense For A First Visit

The biggest advantage of staying at Four Seasons was that I never really had to choose between experiencing Kuala Lumpur and enjoying the hotel. It had both. The location is hard to beat. The Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC Park are right next door, while Suria KLCC is also within walking distance. The hotel itself rises through a 65-storey tower, with contemporary interiors and rooms that make the most of the city's views. My room was spacious, modern and looked towards the park and its beautiful fountain.

But it was the food that made the hotel feel like a destination in itself.

At Curate, I could have an extensive international buffet and move between cuisines depending on my mood. There were Chinese, Italian and Indian options alongside local and regional dishes. The dessert section had Malaysian favourites such as Puteri Ayu, Kuih Keria and Bingka Ubi, and the dessert I loved the most was a soup! It was a chilled mango and sago sweet soup, and it was heavenly.

Photo Credit: Curate

Yun House offered a completely different experience, with Cantonese cuisine, dim sum and views of KLCC Park. The Michelin-selected restaurant has floor-to-ceiling windows and a sophisticated setting. Their dim sum platter was to die for, also the Wok-fried Vermicelli with wild mushroom served in a yam basket.

Then there was Nadodi, another sought-after Michelin-selected restaurant in the hotel, where dinner became a culinary journey through the heritage of South India and Sri Lanka. Its degustation menu draws from the food traditions of early settlers and the movement of South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisine across the region. The different cocktails paired with each dish enhanced the meal to another level. It reflected in the first course - a platter of small bites called 'The Three Region' - Idli & Karuvadu, Kosho Avial Pillow and Sakura Egg Hopper. More such interesting dishes followed, with impeccable flavours and interesting flavours. A Warm Custard is another dish I loved from the menu - featuring ama ebi, curry leaf, aged vadagam and smoked ikura. To be honest, the entire menu, including the dessert Kesari, won my heart.

Even afternoon tea came with a Malaysian touch.

The Jewels of Malaysia Afternoon Tea at The Lounge featured everything from avocado crostini and scones to mango tart and durian chia pudding, served with Malaysian teh tarik. The spread was so gorgeous and vast that I wished I had a second stomach.

The Lounge

And if I simply wanted a drink without leaving the hotel, there was Bar Trigona.

Everything You Need, Without Leaving The Hotel

That is what I liked most about Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur. It did not feel like a luxury hotel where you stay and then leave to experience the destination. It felt like an extension of the city. There was Malaysian food, Cantonese food, Indian-inspired cuisine, international dining, afternoon tea, cocktails, a sophisticated bar, views of the skyline and the convenience of being right in KLCC. Even the design had a connection with Malaysia. At Bar Trigona, traditional weaving and wood textures sit alongside contemporary design, while the hotel's restaurants use local references and ingredients in different ways.

A Different Kind Of Wellness At The Longevity Lounge

One of the more interesting experiences at Four Seasons was the Longevity Lounge, which takes a more science-led approach to wellness. The 120-minute session began with a detailed consultation with Dr Beatrice Chia, who checked all my blood test reports and discussed my health issues in detail before offering very helpful advice on remedies and treatments. It was followed by mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, photobiomodulation using red light and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. The idea is to understand individual biology and support long-term health and vitality through personalised programmes. It felt quite different from a conventional spa experience, combining technology, wellness and luxury in a setting designed for those looking beyond a traditional massage or treatment.

A Pool With A View

The terrace swimming pool is another spot worth making time for during a stay. Set high above the city, it offers a quiet break from Kuala Lumpur's busy streets, with the skyline adding to the experience. You can take a leisurely dip, lounge by the pool and simply enjoy some downtime between sightseeing, meals and evenings out.

You want to go out and see everything, but you also want somewhere you can return to, slow down and enjoy. Four Seasons gave me both options.

Or I could simply stay in.

And that, for me, was the real luxury of this Kuala Lumpur stay. Not just the five-star service or the beautiful room, but having so much of what I wanted from the city, from food and culture to cocktails and views, within the same address.

For a first visit to Kuala Lumpur, it was difficult to ask for more.