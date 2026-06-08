Sabarimala Gold Heist Case Back In High Court, Probe Team To Submit Final Report

The Kerala High Court's Devaswom Bench will begin hearing the Sabarimala gold heist case on Monday, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expected to submit its final progress report on the probe so far.

The SIT is likely to inform the court about the results of scientific examination conducted on gold plates at a laboratory in Jamshedpur. The investigation into the alleged gold theft has been underway for nearly seven months.

The court will also hear in detail the government's appeal seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the temple's chief priest. The appeal is being considered by a bench headed by Justice A Badharudeen. The hearing is being closely watched as the newly-elected United Democratic Front (UDF) government is expected to clarify its legal position in the case.

Earlier this month, the High Court had agreed to hear arguments on the merits of the government's plea. The court had also observed that certain remarks made by the Vigilance Court midway through the investigation were unnecessary, while making it clear that those observations and the bail order could still be examined on merit.

All accused in the case are currently out on bail. Former Travancore Devaswom Board member KP Sankaradas was among those who secured bail after the SIT failed to file chargesheets within the prescribed time. He was the last accused in judicial custody among those named in the case.

The High Court had earlier directed the SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities in four phases. These include the gold-plating carried out by the UB Group in 1998, the removal and gold-plating of the sanctum doorway panels in 2019, the gold-plating of the Dwarapalaka idols, and the re-gold-plating of the idols in 2025.

The SIT has informed the court that there are 15 accused in the case related to the Dwarapalaka idols and 12 accused in the case involving the sanctum doorway panels.

Meanwhile, Hindu Aikya Vedi state president RV Babu has questioned what he called the silence of the UDF government on the issue. He alleged that after coming to power, the new government has been silent. "They came to power by highlighting the Sabarimala theft, they must state their stance strongly. After assuming power, no statement has come from them," he alleged.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, however, during launch of an anti-corruption drive last week had stated that no-one who stole Sabarimala Ayyappa's gold will be spared.