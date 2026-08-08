Why Is Spa Called A Spa? The Answer Lies In A Tiny Belgian Town

Ever wondered why wellness centres around the world are called spas? The answer has nothing to do with modern luxury treatments and everything to do with a small Belgian town. Long before massages, facials and wellness retreats became popular, people travelled to this small town in search of the healing power of natural springs.

That town was Spa, and it eventually gave its name to the wellness experiences enjoyed around the world today, as per CN Traveller. Today, the town remains one of Europe's most famous wellness destinations and is recognised as part of UNESCO's Great Spa Towns of Europe.

How the town of Spa got its famous name

Located in Belgium's Wallonia region, Spa has been known since ancient times for its iron-rich thermal springs, long believed to possess curative properties. Roman author Pliny the Elder wrote about the waters in the 1st century, while Prince Charles of England visited the famous town 1654.

The town gained wider recognition after Czar Peter I of Russia visited in 1717 to recover from liver disease. His reported recovery helped spread Spa's reputation across Europe, attracting aristocrats seeking the therapeutic waters.

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From healing waters to Europe's wellness capital

As Spa's reputation spread, resorts developed around its mineral springs and the town became a popular destination for visitors. The town earned the nickname "The Cafe of Europe", becoming a fashionable retreat during the 18th century. While visitors came for the mineral waters, Spa also developed attractions, including the historic Waux-Hall, one of Europe's oldest casinos, established in 1770.

What to see in Spa today

Visitors can still taste mineral water at Pouhon Pierre le Grand, home to one of the town's original springs, or visit other historic springs, including Sauvenière and Tonnelet.

For a modern wellness experience, Les Thermes de Spa combines contemporary spa facilities with the town's centuries-old thermal water sources. Travellers can also explore the Museum of the City of Water (Le Musée de la Ville d'eaux), stroll through Parc de Sept-Heures, or visit nearby Francorchamps, home to the Belgian Grand Prix.

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A UNESCO-recognised spa town

Spa's mineral water has been bottled for more than four centuries and is exported around the world. "Spa" is also the name of one of the best-known mineral water brands sourced from the town and is widely sold across Europe. In 2021, Spa was among 11 historic European spa towns that were collectively inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List under the title "Great Spa Towns of Europe."