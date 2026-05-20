Telangana Beautician, 25, Stabbed To Death By Husband Inside Spa

A 25-year-old beautician was brutally stabbed to death allegedly by her estranged husband inside a spa centre in Secunderabad's Kavadiguda area on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Bangi Deborah, a resident of Hyderabad's Bahadurpura, was working at a spa centre when the attack took place.

According to police, the accused, identified as 30-year-old Raju, an auto driver, had ongoing disputes with his wife and the couple had reportedly been living separately for the past two years. A divorce case was also said to be pending between them.

On Tuesday Raju allegedly reached the spa centre carrying a knife and confronted her in front of staff members and later stabbed her," said the police.

The woman collapsed on the spot after suffering severe injuries, while the accused fled immediately after the murder. A video of him fleeing on a scooter was captured by locals.

Police suspect long-standing marital issues and frequent fights between the couple led to the murder. Investigators are also probing allegations of suspicion and personal disputes between the two.

The accused had earlier been involved in a kidnapping case registered in 2016 allegedly involving Deborah when she was a minor.

"The motive appears to be family disputes. We are collecting CCTV footage from the spa centre and recording witness statements," investigators said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is in progress. The body was shifted for postmortem examination.