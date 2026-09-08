Studying In Canada Just Got Costlier: How Much Funds Indian Students Need To Show

International students planning to study in Canada will now have to meet higher financial requirements as part of a series of changes introduced by the government. Prospective students will be required to show they have more funds available to support themselves while living in the country. The new measures also include stricter checks on admission documents and continued limits on the number of new international students.

The changes will come into effect on September 1, 2026, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The government says the revised requirements are meant to better reflect the rising cost of living in Canada and help reduce the financial vulnerability and potential exploitation of international students.

Also Read: Harsh Goenka Shares Rare Neelakurinji Bloom, Calls It 'A Sight Worth Waiting 12 Years For'

What Are The New Financial Requirements For International Students?

According to IRCC, a single study permit applicant outside Quebec must now show access to at least $23,448 (Rs 16,11,276) to cover living expenses during their first year of study.

Previously, applicants were required to show $22,895 (Rs 15,69,825). The latest update raises the amount by $553 (Rs 37,917). Students enrolled in programmes lasting longer than one year must also explain how they plan to finance the remainder of their studies.

The required amount increases for students travelling with family members. For example, a family of four must demonstrate access to $43,572 (Rs 29,90,730). Students are advised to calculate the required funds based on the number of accompanying family members.

However, Canadian immigration authorities have clarified that the $23,448 requirement covers living expenses only and does not include tuition fees.

Photo: Unsplash

Applicants must show they have enough funds to cover:

Tuition fees

Living expenses for themselves and accompanying family members

Transportation costs to and from Canada for themselves and accompanying family members

For example, a student with first-year tuition fees of $20,000 would need to demonstrate the required $23,448 for living expenses, in addition to tuition and transportation costs.

Also Read: Indian Traveller Gives Tour Of Russian Train, Internet Asks "Train Mein Ye Sab Bhi Hota Hai?"

PAL And TAL Remain Important For International Students

Most international students are now required to obtain a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) or Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL) before applying for a study permit.

According to the Canadian government, these documents confirm that a student falls within a province's or territory's allocation for international students. They are typically obtained through the designated institution after a student accepts an offer of admission and pays the required tuition fees.

For students, this means that receiving an admission offer from a Canadian institution does not automatically guarantee that a study permit application can move forward.

Canada Tightens Verification Of Admission Documents

IRCC is also strengthening its efforts to identify fraudulent letters of acceptance. A centralised verification system is being expanded to review cases where a Letter of Acceptance check returns a "no match" result.

Such cases could trigger procedural fairness reviews and may ultimately lead to an application being refused on grounds of misrepresentation. Under IRCC's implementation plan, the expanded verification function is expected to be in place by September 30, 2026.

The move signals greater scrutiny of admission documents and could lead to stricter consequences in cases where information provided by applicants cannot be verified.