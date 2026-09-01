Canada Slaps Up To 50% Tariffs On Hundreds Of US Goods. See The Full List

Canada will place counter-tariffs on several hundred products made in the US as retaliation for a new set of import taxes by the White House.

US steel, aluminum, furniture, golf clubs, milk and apparel are among the goods that will be taxed at as much as 50% when they cross the Canadian border, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government announced Tuesday.

The measures, which are to take effect September 8, apply to products that represented C$27.6 billion ($19.9 billion) worth of imports from the US, based on 2024 data. Carney's government is focusing on protecting industries such as steel that have been damaged by US protectionism.

Here are some of the major categories affected, with the complete list available here:

Steel and aluminum products (25% or 50% tariff). This list includes semi-finished products, flat-rolled steel, stainless steel bars and rods. Many of these items are taxed at 50%, but some derivative products made out of metal, such as pipe-cutters, have a lower tariff rate.

Dairy products. Milk, cream and whey products receive a 50% levy, while cheese and curd will be taxed at 25%.

Plywood and paper products (25% or 50%). That includes toilet paper, facial tissue and other paper and paperboard.

Appliances (15% or 25%). Stoves, fridges, dishwashers, laundry machines, radiators, air conditioners and water heaters will all be subject to levies.

Furniture, carpets and lighting (25% or 50%). Metal furniture, seats and chandeliers are listed.

Farm equipment, machinery and tools (15%, 25% or 50%). Lawn mowers, chain saws, tower cranes and industrial robots are among the targets.

Certain vehicles. Rail locomotives (25%), motorcycles (50%) and trailers (25%) are on the tariff list.

Copper wire and wood charcoal (50%). These were among the items added to the tariff list on Aug. 26 in place of fish products.

Canada also announced a C$7.5 billion aid package that includes loans and changes to employment insurance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)