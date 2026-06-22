Smartphone Catches Fire On British Airways Flight In Tokyo, Airline Issues Statement

A British Airways flight from Tokyo to London was briefly delayed after a passenger's smartphone caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing for takeoff at Haneda Airport on June 18, according to People Magazine. The London-bound flight had begun moving towards the runway shortly after 1 pm local time when smoke was reported from inside the cabin, The Independent reported, citing Japan's transport ministry and the Tokyo Fire Department.

Also Read: From Giant Portions To Free Refills, US Food Wows FIFA World Cup Tourists

Fire Broke Out Inside Passenger Baggage

The source of the smoke was later identified as a smartphone that ignited inside a passenger's luggage, officials said. A crew member alerted authorities at around 1:10 pm after noticing smoke in the cabin, according to Japan Today. Cabin crew quickly responded and used an onboard fire extinguisher to douse the flames before the situation escalated, reports said.

Photo: Unsplash

Aircraft Returned, Inspected Before Departure

Following the incident, air traffic control instructed the aircraft to return to its parking stand as a precaution. Firefighters and emergency personnel then boarded the aircraft to inspect the cabin, after which the situation was declared safe.

There were 211 passengers and crew onboard, and no injuries were reported, according to Japanese authorities. After safety checks were completed, the flight was cleared to depart and left for London with a delay of about an hour, reports added.

British Airways statement

In a statement to People, the airline said, "The safety of our customers and crew is the highest priority. The flight operated safely, and customers disembarked normally."

Also Read: US Airport Authority Issues Humorous Advisory After Ranch Craze Takes Over FIFA World Cup Tourists

According to People, the Haneda incident was the second such case involving the airline in the same week. Just days earlier, a British Airways flight from London to Las Vegas reported a cellphone fire mid-air that "scorched the inside of the cabin", prompting the crew to request assistance before landing.

This incident has renewed concerns over lithium-ion battery-related fires on aircraft, which have been rising globally in recent years.