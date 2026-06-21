From Giant Portions To Free Refills, US Food Wows World Cup Tourists

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds across multiple cities in the United States, the sporting spectacle is proving to be about far more than football. For thousands of international visitors arriving for the first time, the tournament has also turned into an unexpected culinary adventure. From oversized barbecue platters in Texas to late-night diner stops and the novelty of free drink refills, travellers are documenting their encounters with American food culture in real time. Social media, in turn, has amplified these experiences, offering a glimpse into how global visitors are reacting to the scale, variety and distinct quirks of dining in the United States.

American Food Culture Finds Global Audience

American food and dining habits have emerged as a surprising highlight of World Cup-related content online. Tourists from across the world have taken to platforms like X and Instagram to share their reactions, often capturing their first experience of fast-food chains, diner staples and regional delicacies.

With matches being held across 11 host cities, visitors are temporarily settling into places such as Dallas, Kansas City and Seattle, each offering its own culinary identity. From Japanese travellers sampling Texas barbecue to European fans exploring American grocery stores, the shared experiences reflect both curiosity and delight at the country's food landscape.

Viral Moments: From Texas BBQ To Buc-ee's

One widely shared video shows a Japanese tourist trying Texas barbecue for the first time in Dallas. His reaction highlights the scale of American portions and the richness of flavours, particularly the sauces and slow-cooked meats.

"This World Cup is doing more for international relations than politics," a viewer commented. Another added, "Honestly, watching people from other countries enjoy our food is more entertaining than the World Cup itself."

Another viral clip features a British tourist visiting Buc-ee's, a well-known chain of travel centres in the United States. Known for its vast number of petrol pumps, extensive retail offerings and notably clean facilities, the store left the visitor visibly astonished. The variety on offer, from snacks and sandwiches to merchandise, underscored the larger-than-life nature of American roadside stops. "There are like 60 different petrol pumps," exclaims the tourist.

"America isn't what the media makes it out to be. Watching all of the World Cup visitors experiencing American culture and having fun is such a wholesome sight," a viewer commented.

Free Refills And Food Discoveries Surprise Visitors

Among the most talked-about discoveries for European tourists has been the concept of free drink refills, something less common in many parts of the world. Several videos show visitors expressing surprise and amusement at the practice, with one calling it "magical".

Tourists have also documented visits to major retail and food chains such as Walmart, Chick-fil-A and Waffle House. From large packs of cheese and unusual product offerings like ice cream for dogs to the sheer number of flavour options available, many visitors have described the experience as overwhelming but exciting.

Videos of a German fan on X exploring chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle and Buffalo Wild Wings have drawn millions of views. His visit to Buffalo Wild Wings during the tournament's opening match alone garnered over 2.8 million views.

The trend has even inspired humour online, with memes imagining how European visitors might return home after adopting American eating habits.

Industry Voices Weigh In

Taylor Montgomery, global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, told ABC News that for many visitors, trying iconic American brands is part of a long-anticipated experience shaped by pop culture. "For many international visitors, a Taco Bell run is practically a rite of passage," he said, noting that exposure through films and social media builds anticipation long before travellers arrive.

Michelle Korsmo, CEO and president of the National Restaurant Association, also told ABC News that restaurants across the United States had been gearing up to welcome the influx of global visitors. She emphasised the communal joy of sharing meals during a major sporting event, adding that the enthusiasm seen on social media reflects what is happening across dining tables in host cities.

A Culinary Side To The World Cup

While the FIFA World Cup remains centred on football, the ongoing tournament is also serving as an experience of American food culture.

In many ways, these food discoveries are becoming as much a part of the World Cup narrative as the matches themselves, highlighting how global events can foster cultural exchange not just in stadiums, but also at dining tables and even grocery stores across the host country.