US Airport Authority Issues Humorous Advisory After Ranch Craze Takes Over FIFA World Cup Tourists

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is witnessing thousands of international fans travelling to the US to support their home nations. However, the tournament has gone beyond football, with social media flooded with tourists sharing their "first-time" reactions to all things American. Unsurprisingly, experiencing American food and dining culture has emerged as one of the most viral highlights for visitors. Among the many food and beverage options unique to the US, one condiment seems to have topped the popularity charts - ranch.

Ranch dressing is a popular American condiment, first created in Nebraska and later refined in California during the 1950s. Made with a blend of buttermilk, mayonnaise, herbs and spices, it has evolved from a simple dressing into one of the most popular flavours in the United States, while also gaining a strong following across international markets.

Ranch Dressing Craze Among International Visitors

Many European tourists have been sharing their fascination with ranch on social media after trying it for the first time.

A Swedish influencer named Elsa posted a photo of her meal at a diner and wrote, "Why did no one tell me ranch sauce is like crack? EUROPE WE NEED RANCH ASAP."

Her reaction reflects a wider trend, with many international visitors enthusiastically embracing the creamy dressing and even attempting to take it back home in large quantities.

TSA Issues Reminder On Carrying Liquids

The surge in ranch-filled luggage has prompted the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to issue a light-hearted but clear advisory. In a post shared on Instagram, the agency urged travellers to pack such items in checked baggage rather than carry-ons.

"If you're visiting for a very large sporting event and you happen to discover ranch while you're here, please pack it in your checked bag on the way home," the TSA said.

How Much Ranch Can You Pack In Luggage?

The agency also reiterated standard liquid rules for air travel. Containers in carry-on bags must not exceed 3.4 ounces (100 ml) and should fit within a single quart-sized resealable bag. Larger quantities, even if partially filled, need to be placed in checked baggage.

In a humorous tone, the TSA added that travellers should avoid trying to consume large quantities of ranch before passing through security, noting that airlines can safely transport such items when properly packed.

"Ok, please avoid chugging your ranch outside security, the airlines will check it for you," the TSA wrote in one photo.

Also Read: From Giant Portions To Free Refills, US Food Wows FIFA World Cup Tourists

In the caption, TSA wrote, "One World. One Ranch. Who knew dip-lomacy could be achieved through addressing the obvious: ranch is the king of condiments. The world is slowly discovering ranch pairs perfectly with pizza, chicken wings, fries, onion rings, quesadillas, crackers, chips, vegetables, and the list just keeps growing."

TSA's post also included tongue-in-cheek remarks about passengers attempting to travel with multiple bottles, underlining the unusual scale of the trend sparked during the World Cup.

A joke read, "Yeah, soooo your carry-on wasn't made for *check notes* four bottles of ranch & a taser." Another sarcastic comment added, "Days since the last airport ranch incident: 0."

Travelling With Bagpipes

Ranch is not the only item drawing attention. The World Cup has seen fans bring their cultural traditions along, including musical instruments.

On June 11, Scottish supporters in Boston entertained locals early in the morning by playing bagpipes while dressed in traditional kilts. The display captured the festive spirit surrounding the tournament, while also highlighting another aspect of travel logistics.

Addressing this, the TSA took to X (formerly Twitter) to share guidance for passengers travelling with musical instruments. The agency reminded members of Scotland's "Tartan Army" and other travelling fans to follow proper procedures when flying with such items.

According to TSA guidelines, musical instruments are permitted in both carry-on and checked baggage, but are subject to security screening. Instruments carried onboard must undergo physical inspection at security checkpoints. Travellers are advised to inform officers if their instruments require special handling.

For larger or more delicate items, including certain brass instruments, passengers may be required to check them in. Additionally, travellers are encouraged to confirm size and cabin restrictions with their airline ahead of the journey.

A World Cup Travel Experience Beyond Football

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to draw global crowds, the travel experience has become as memorable off the pitch as it is on it. From discovering new flavours to sharing cultural traditions, fans are creating stories that extend far beyond stadiums.